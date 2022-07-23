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Ch. 8 - Microbial Genetics
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 8 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 1
Chapter 8, Problem 1

Transfer of DNA from a donor to a recipient cell by a bacteriophage.
a. Conjugation
b. Transcription
c. Transduction
d. Transformation
e. Translation

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1
Read the definition carefully: 'Transfer of DNA from a donor to a recipient cell by a bacteriophage.'
Recall the definitions of each term: conjugation involves direct cell-to-cell contact; transcription is the process of making RNA from DNA; transduction involves transfer of DNA via a bacteriophage; transformation is uptake of free DNA from the environment; translation is the synthesis of protein from mRNA.
Identify the key phrase 'by a bacteriophage' which indicates the involvement of a virus that infects bacteria.
Match this key phrase to the term that specifically describes DNA transfer mediated by bacteriophages, which is 'transduction'.
Confirm that the other options do not involve bacteriophages to ensure the correct match.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transduction

Transduction is the process by which bacterial DNA is transferred from one bacterium to another via a bacteriophage (a virus that infects bacteria). This mechanism allows genetic material to move between cells without direct contact, contributing to genetic diversity.
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Transduction

Bacteriophage Role in Gene Transfer

Bacteriophages can accidentally package host bacterial DNA during replication and inject it into another bacterium. This viral-mediated gene transfer is crucial for horizontal gene transfer and can spread traits like antibiotic resistance.
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Horizontal Gene Transfer

Horizontal Gene Transfer Mechanisms

Horizontal gene transfer includes conjugation, transformation, and transduction, which enable bacteria to exchange genetic material. Understanding these mechanisms is essential for grasping how bacteria adapt and evolve rapidly in various environments.
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Horizontal Gene Transfer
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Transfer of DNA from a donor to a recipient as naked DNA in solution.

a. Conjugation

b. Transcription

c. Transduction

d. Transformation

e. Translation

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Textbook Question

Briefly describe the components of DNA, and explain its functional relationship to RNA and protein.

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Textbook Question

Match the following examples of mutagens.

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Textbook Question

Identify and mark each of the following on the portion of DNA undergoing replication: replication fork, DNA polymerase, RNA primer, parent strands, leading strand, lagging strand, the direction of replication on each strand, and the 5′ end of each strand.

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