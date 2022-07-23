Textbook Question
Transfer of DNA from a donor to a recipient as naked DNA in solution.
a. Conjugation
b. Transcription
c. Transduction
d. Transformation
e. Translation
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Transfer of DNA from a donor to a recipient as naked DNA in solution.
a. Conjugation
b. Transcription
c. Transduction
d. Transformation
e. Translation
Briefly describe the components of DNA, and explain its functional relationship to RNA and protein.
Match the following examples of mutagens.
Identify and mark each of the following on the portion of DNA undergoing replication: replication fork, DNA polymerase, RNA primer, parent strands, leading strand, lagging strand, the direction of replication on each strand, and the 5′ end of each strand.