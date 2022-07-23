Match the following examples of mutagens.
The following is a code for a strand of DNA.
a. Using the genetic code provided in Figure 8.8, fill in the blanks to complete the segment of DNA shown.
b. Fill in the blanks to complete the sequence of amino acids coded for by this strand of DNA.
c. Write the code for the complementary strand of DNA completed in part (a).
d. What would be the effect if C were substituted for T at base 10?
e. What would be the effect if A were substituted for G at base 11?
f. What would be the effect if G were substituted for T at base 14?
g. What would be the effect if C were inserted between bases 9 and 10?
h. How would UV radiation affect this strand of DNA?
i. Identify a nonsense sequence in this strand of DNA.
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Key Concepts
DNA Structure and Base Pairing
Genetic Code and Translation
Types and Effects of Mutations
Identify when (before transcription, after transcription but before translation, after translation) each of the following regulatory mechanisms functions.
a. ATP combines with an enzyme, altering its shape.
b. A short RNA is synthesized that is complementary to mRNA.
c. Methylation of DNA occurs.
d. An inducer combines with a repressor.
Feedback inhibition differs from repression because feedback inhibition
a. Is less precise.
b. Is slower acting.
c. Stops the action of preexisting enzymes.
d. Stops the synthesis of new enzymes.
e. All of the above
Suppose you inoculate three flasks of minimal salts broth with E. coli. Flask A contains glucose. Flask B contains glucose and lactose. Flask C contains lactose. After a few hours of incubation, you test the flasks for the presence of ß-galactosidase. Which flask(s) do you predict will have this enzyme?
a. A
b. B
c. C
d. A and B
e. B and C
Plasmids differ from transposons in that plasmids
a. become inserted into chromosomes.
b. are self-replicated outside the chromosome.
c. move from chromosome to chromosome.
d. carry genes for antibiotic resistance.
e. none of the above
Bacteria can acquire antibiotic resistance by all of the following except
a. mutation.
b. insertion of transposons.
c. conjugation.
d. snRNPs.
e. transformation.