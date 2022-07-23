Use the following choices to answer the question:
a. Catabolite repression
b. DNA polymerase
c. Induction
d. Repression
e. Translation
Mechanism by which the presence of glucose inhibits the lac operon.
Use the following choices to answer the question:
a. Catabolite repression
b. DNA polymerase
c. Induction
d. Repression
e. Translation
Mechanism by which the presence of glucose inhibits the lac operon.
Use the following choices to answer the question:
a. Catabolite repression
b. DNA polymerase
c. Induction
d. Repression
e. Translation
The mechanism by which lactose controls the lac operon.
You are provided with cultures with the following characteristics:
Culture 1: F+, genotype A+B+C+
Culture 2: F ̄, genotype A ̄B ̄C ̄
a. Indicate the possible genotypes of a recombinant cell resulting from the conjugation of cultures 1 and 2.
b. Indicate the possible genotypes of a recombinant cell resulting from conjugation of the two cultures after the F+ has become an Hfr cell.
Which of the following is not a method of horizontal gene transfer?
a. Binary fission
b. Conjugation
c. Integration of a transposon
d. Transduction
e. Transformation
Normally a commensal in the human intestine, this bacterium became pathogenic after acquiring a toxin gene from a Shigella bacterium.
Why are mutation and recombination important in the process of natural selection and the evolution of organisms?