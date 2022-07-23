Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Microbial Genetics
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 8 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 9
Chapter 8, Problem 9

Two offspring cells are most likely to inherit which one of the following from the parent cell?
a. A change in a nucleotide in mRNA
b. A change in a nucleotide in tRNA
c. A change in a nucleotide in rRNA
d. A change in a nucleotide in DNA
e. A change in a protein

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that inheritance refers to the transmission of genetic information from a parent cell to its offspring cells during cell division.
Recall that DNA is the molecule that stores genetic information and is replicated before cell division, ensuring offspring cells receive the genetic material.
Recognize that changes in mRNA, tRNA, rRNA, or proteins are not directly inherited because these molecules are synthesized anew in each cell and are not passed on as genetic material.
Identify that a change in a nucleotide in DNA (a mutation) can be passed on to offspring cells because DNA replication copies this change into the daughter cells.
Conclude that the most likely inherited change from the parent cell to offspring cells is a change in a nucleotide in DNA.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Material and Heredity

DNA is the primary genetic material that carries hereditary information passed from parent to offspring. Changes or mutations in DNA can be inherited by daughter cells during cell division, ensuring genetic continuity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:28
Genetic Code

RNA Types and Their Roles

mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA are different types of RNA involved in protein synthesis but are not typically inherited by offspring cells. These RNAs are synthesized anew in each cell and do not carry genetic information across generations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:20
Introduction to Types of RNA

Mutations and Their Inheritance

Mutations refer to changes in nucleotide sequences. Only mutations in DNA can be passed on to offspring cells, while changes in proteins or RNA molecules are transient and not inherited during cell division.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:44
Types of Mutations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question:

a. Catabolite repression

b. DNA polymerase

c. Induction

d. Repression

e. Translation


Mechanism by which the presence of glucose inhibits the lac operon.

1199
views
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question:

a. Catabolite repression

b. DNA polymerase

c. Induction

d. Repression

e. Translation


The mechanism by which lactose controls the lac operon.

815
views
Textbook Question

You are provided with cultures with the following characteristics:

Culture 1: F+, genotype A+B+C+

Culture 2: F ̄, genotype A ̄B ̄C ̄

a. Indicate the possible genotypes of a recombinant cell resulting from the conjugation of cultures 1 and 2.

b. Indicate the possible genotypes of a recombinant cell resulting from conjugation of the two cultures after the F+ has become an Hfr cell.

1425
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a method of horizontal gene transfer?

a. Binary fission

b. Conjugation

c. Integration of a transposon

d. Transduction

e. Transformation

1578
views
Textbook Question

Normally a commensal in the human intestine, this bacterium became pathogenic after acquiring a toxin gene from a Shigella bacterium.

1374
views
Textbook Question

Why are mutation and recombination important in the process of natural selection and the evolution of organisms?

1560
views