Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Microbial Genetics
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 8 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 8
Chapter 8, Problem 8

You are provided with cultures with the following characteristics:
Culture 1: F+, genotype A+B+C+
Culture 2: F ̄, genotype A ̄B ̄C ̄
a. Indicate the possible genotypes of a recombinant cell resulting from the conjugation of cultures 1 and 2.
b. Indicate the possible genotypes of a recombinant cell resulting from conjugation of the two cultures after the F+ has become an Hfr cell.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the genotypes and mating types of the two cultures. Culture 1 is F^+ with genotype A^+B^+C^+, meaning it carries the fertility factor (F plasmid) and has wild-type alleles for genes A, B, and C. Culture 2 is F^-, with genotype ĀB̄C̄, meaning it lacks the F plasmid and has mutant alleles for these genes.
Step 2: For part (a), during conjugation between an F^+ donor and an F^- recipient, the F plasmid is transferred from the donor to the recipient. Since the F plasmid is separate from the bacterial chromosome, only the F plasmid genes (and possibly some plasmid genes) are transferred, not the chromosomal genes A, B, and C. Therefore, the recombinant F^- recipient will gain the F plasmid and become F^+, but its chromosomal genotype remains ĀB̄C̄.
Step 3: For part (b), when the F^+ plasmid integrates into the donor's chromosome, the cell becomes an Hfr (high frequency recombination) strain. During conjugation, the Hfr cell transfers part of its chromosomal DNA starting from the integrated F factor into the F^- recipient. This can result in recombinants with new combinations of alleles for genes A, B, and C depending on the order and extent of transfer.
Step 4: To determine possible recombinant genotypes after Hfr conjugation, consider the gene order and the direction of transfer. Since the donor is A^+B^+C^+, and the recipient is ĀB̄C̄, the recipient may receive one or more wild-type alleles (A^+, B^+, C^+) replacing the mutant alleles. Possible recombinants include partial combinations such as A^+B̄C̄, A^+B^+C̄, or A^+B^+C^+, depending on how far the transfer proceeds before conjugation is interrupted.
Step 5: Summarize that in (a), the recipient becomes F^+ but retains its original chromosomal genotype, while in (b), the recipient remains F^- but may acquire new chromosomal alleles from the Hfr donor, resulting in recombinant genotypes with mixed wild-type and mutant alleles.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacterial Conjugation and F Plasmid

Bacterial conjugation is a process where genetic material is transferred from a donor (F⁺) to a recipient (F⁻) cell via direct contact. The F plasmid (fertility factor) enables the donor to form a pilus and transfer DNA. F⁺ cells carry the plasmid, while F⁻ cells lack it, influencing the transfer of genetic traits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:57
F Plasmids

Recombinant Genotypes from F⁺ × F⁻ Mating

When an F⁺ cell conjugates with an F⁻ cell, the F plasmid is transferred, converting the recipient into F⁺. However, only plasmid genes are typically transferred, so chromosomal genes (like A, B, C) usually remain unchanged in the recipient, resulting in recombinants with F plasmid traits but original chromosomal genotypes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:57
F Plasmids

Hfr Cells and Chromosomal Gene Transfer

An Hfr cell has the F plasmid integrated into its chromosome, allowing transfer of chromosomal genes during conjugation. When an Hfr cell mates with an F⁻ cell, parts of the donor’s chromosome (e.g., A⁺, B⁺, C⁺) can be transferred and recombined into the recipient’s genome, producing recombinant genotypes with new chromosomal traits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:41
Hfr Cell Conjugation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question:

a. Catabolite repression

b. DNA polymerase

c. Induction

d. Repression

e. Translation


Mechanism by which the presence of glucose inhibits the lac operon.

1199
views
Textbook Question

Two offspring cells are most likely to inherit which one of the following from the parent cell?

a. A change in a nucleotide in mRNA

b. A change in a nucleotide in tRNA

c. A change in a nucleotide in rRNA

d. A change in a nucleotide in DNA

e. A change in a protein

1497
views
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question:

a. Catabolite repression

b. DNA polymerase

c. Induction

d. Repression

e. Translation


The mechanism by which lactose controls the lac operon.

815
views
Textbook Question

Which sequence is the best target for damage by UV radiation: AGGCAA, CTTTGA, or GUAAAU? Why aren’t all bacteria killed when they are exposed to sunlight?

1621
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a method of horizontal gene transfer?

a. Binary fission

b. Conjugation

c. Integration of a transposon

d. Transduction

e. Transformation

1578
views
Textbook Question

Why are mutation and recombination important in the process of natural selection and the evolution of organisms?

1560
views