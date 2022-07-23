Use the following choices to answer the question:
a. Catabolite repression
b. DNA polymerase
c. Induction
d. Repression
e. Translation
Mechanism by which the presence of glucose inhibits the lac operon.
Use the following choices to answer the question:
a. Catabolite repression
b. DNA polymerase
c. Induction
d. Repression
e. Translation
Mechanism by which the presence of glucose inhibits the lac operon.
Two offspring cells are most likely to inherit which one of the following from the parent cell?
a. A change in a nucleotide in mRNA
b. A change in a nucleotide in tRNA
c. A change in a nucleotide in rRNA
d. A change in a nucleotide in DNA
e. A change in a protein
Use the following choices to answer the question:
a. Catabolite repression
b. DNA polymerase
c. Induction
d. Repression
e. Translation
The mechanism by which lactose controls the lac operon.
Which sequence is the best target for damage by UV radiation: AGGCAA, CTTTGA, or GUAAAU? Why aren’t all bacteria killed when they are exposed to sunlight?
Which of the following is not a method of horizontal gene transfer?
a. Binary fission
b. Conjugation
c. Integration of a transposon
d. Transduction
e. Transformation
Why are mutation and recombination important in the process of natural selection and the evolution of organisms?