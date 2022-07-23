Differentiate the following terms. Which one is “hit and miss”—that is, does not add a specific gene to a cell?
a. Protoplast fusion
b. Gene gun
c. Microinjection
d. Electroporation
Differentiate the following terms. Which one is “hit and miss”—that is, does not add a specific gene to a cell?
a. Protoplast fusion
b. Gene gun
c. Microinjection
d. Electroporation
Which of the following is the fourth basic step to genetically modify a cell?
a. Transformation
b. Ligation
c. Plasmid cleavage
d. Restriction-enzyme digestion of gene
e. Isolation of gene
The following enzymes are used to make cDNA. What is the second enzyme used to make cDNA?
a. Reverse transcriptase
b. Ribozyme
c. RNA polymerase
d. DNA polymerase
Suppose you want multiple copies of a gene you have synthesized. How would you obtain the necessary copies by cloning? By PCR?
The DNA probe, 3'-GGCTTA, will hybridize with which of the following?
a. 5'-CCGUUA
b. 5'-CCGAAT
c. 5'-GGCTTA
d. 3'-CCGAAT
e. 3'-GGCAAU
Compare and contrast the following terms:
a. cDNA and gene
b. DNA probe and gene
c. DNA polymerase and DNA ligase
d. rDNA and cDNA
e. genome and proteome