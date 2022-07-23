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Ch. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA Technology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA TechnologyProblem 3
Chapter 9, Problem 3

Some commonly used restriction enzymes are listed in Table 9.1.
a. Indicate which enzymes produce sticky ends.
b. Of what value are sticky ends in making rDNA?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what sticky ends are. Sticky ends are single-stranded overhangs produced when certain restriction enzymes cut DNA at specific sequences in a staggered manner, leaving unpaired nucleotides at the ends.
Step 2: Identify which enzymes produce sticky ends by examining the recognition and cutting patterns of each enzyme listed in Table 9.1. Enzymes that cut asymmetrically within their recognition sites generate sticky ends, while those that cut symmetrically produce blunt ends.
Step 3: For each enzyme, analyze the DNA sequence it recognizes and determine if the cut results in overhanging single-stranded ends (sticky ends) or flush ends (blunt ends).
Step 4: Explain the value of sticky ends in recombinant DNA (rDNA) technology. Sticky ends facilitate the joining of DNA fragments from different sources because their complementary overhangs can base-pair, allowing DNA ligase to seal the backbone efficiently.
Step 5: Summarize that sticky ends increase the specificity and efficiency of DNA fragment ligation, making them highly valuable tools in cloning and genetic engineering.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Restriction Enzymes and Their Types

Restriction enzymes are proteins that cut DNA at specific sequences. They can produce either sticky ends, which have overhanging single-stranded DNA, or blunt ends, which are straight cuts without overhangs. Understanding the type of ends produced is essential for DNA manipulation.
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1a) Use Restriction Enzymes

Sticky Ends

Sticky ends are single-stranded overhangs created by staggered cuts in DNA. These overhangs can base-pair with complementary sequences, facilitating the joining of DNA fragments from different sources. Sticky ends increase the efficiency and specificity of DNA ligation.
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1a) Use Restriction Enzymes

Role of Sticky Ends in Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology

Sticky ends are valuable in rDNA technology because they allow DNA fragments from different origins to anneal through complementary base pairing. This property enables the creation of recombinant molecules by ligating compatible sticky ends, which is crucial for cloning and genetic engineering.
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Map of DNA-Based Technology Lesson
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Differentiate the following terms. Which one is “hit and miss”—that is, does not add a specific gene to a cell?

a. Protoplast fusion

b. Gene gun

c. Microinjection

d. Electroporation

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is the fourth basic step to genetically modify a cell?

a. Transformation

b. Ligation

c. Plasmid cleavage

d. Restriction-enzyme digestion of gene

e. Isolation of gene

1490
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Textbook Question

The following enzymes are used to make cDNA. What is the second enzyme used to make cDNA?

a. Reverse transcriptase

b. Ribozyme

c. RNA polymerase

d. DNA polymerase

2033
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Textbook Question

Suppose you want multiple copies of a gene you have synthesized. How would you obtain the necessary copies by cloning? By PCR?

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Textbook Question

The DNA probe, 3'-GGCTTA, will hybridize with which of the following?

a. 5'-CCGUUA

b. 5'-CCGAAT

c. 5'-GGCTTA

d. 3'-CCGAAT

e. 3'-GGCAAU

1396
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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the following terms:

a. cDNA and gene

b. DNA probe and gene

c. DNA polymerase and DNA ligase

d. rDNA and cDNA

e. genome and proteome

1481
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