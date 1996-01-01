Alright. So we've seen how monopolies will restrict their output to increase profits. Well, sometimes this gets out of hand and the government will step in to regulate, let's check out some of their options. So, the first, uh topic we want to go over here is the antitrust laws when they started coming about in the late 18 hundreds, early 19 hundreds, there was problems with trust. Now it's monopolies, right? They just kind of changed form. So they're still called antitrust laws, but they're dealing with monopolies. Okay. So the whole point of these laws is to limit the market power of the monopolies, right? So that they can't just completely have control over a market how much they want to produce to maximize their profits. Right? So in the US, we've had quite a few laws that have come out, these are some of the most substantial ones. Um, and we're not gonna go into a lot of detail, let's just kind of, on a high level, just discuss what these laws do. And you can see how they're kind of restricting the monopolies power. Cool. So the first one was the Sherman Act of 18 90 and this one prohibited collusion and price fixing. And this was between firms, Right? So there was different firms um, between firms that were basically colluding. So collusion is when firms that, that are separate firms worked together to set prices or output. So, you can imagine if you and me, we're the only producers of a product and we got together under the table, we're like, hey, I know the going price is $5 for this product. But if you charge $10 and I charge $10, there's nothing anyone can do about it. Let's set this higher price and we'll make more money, right? So that's obviously, that's not good for the economy for these competitors to start working together, right? It reduces the competition, it's not good. So, this act prohibited that collusion. Cool. Um, the next one, the Clayton Act, well, it prohibited, um, companies from buying stock in their competitors or serving on the competitors. Board of directors, right? You can see that that sounds like a red flag right there buying competitors stock. That just doesn't sound right, right? So that was prohibited in 1914. And at the same time, this same, uh, in the same era, in the 1914, they created the Federal Trade Commission. So F. T. C. Is the Federal Trade Commission, and they basically enforce these laws. There's these antitrust laws and the FTC has been charged to enforce them. Cool. The next one was this Robinson Patman Act of 1936, and this one prohibited price discrimination. So, we talked about price discrimination a little bit right, charging different prices to different customers. Well, it doesn't prohibit price discrimination altogether, right? We even saw some real world examples of price discrimination. It had to be price discrimination. That was reducing competition, right? So anytime we're reducing competition, that's increasing the market power of the firm, they're gonna have more influence over the price, more influence over the output to the economy. Right? So, anything that's reducing competition is generally seen as a bad thing, just like we see with this last one, this seller Kefauver act, Right? I'm not sure if I'm saying that, totally right, but I think that's what it is. Um, and this act, it prohibited mergers that would reduce competition. Alright, so mergers, that's when two firms merged together. Right. And not all mergers are prohibited. There's still, um, guidelines for how to how a merger should be allowed or disallowed. But basically, it created this idea that if the merger was reducing competition substantially, then that merger should not be allowed to happen. Cool. So, you can see that all of these things were um, limiting the power of monopolies, Right? So, there's more than just these. These are the main ones that, that kind of get highlighted in the books and there they've been around for a long time here. Cool. Alright, so now let's go on and see a different way that the government can regulate other than just making laws. Cool. Let's check that out in the next video

Hide transcripts