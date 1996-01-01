Supply of Labor in Perfect Competition

Alright. So we've discussed the demand for labor. Now let's consider the supply of labor. So the supply of labor you're gonna see it's very similar to the supply for a good most of the time when we talk about it, especially when we think market wide. Okay, So when we talk about the supply of labor though, now we're thinking about individuals, remember it's the individuals that are supplying the labor to a firm. So what's the ideas here that go into it when we decide to work? So as an individual, when we decide to work, we give up our leisure time, right? We give up the time that we would spend not working. Okay. And when we talk about leisure in economics, it's gonna include everything that's not work itself. So this isn't just days you spend relaxing on the beach, this is time you spend exercising time you spend with your family, Time, you spend walking your dog, right? Everything you do that's not work. Well that's leisure. Okay. So you spend your you're essentially giving up that leisure time to work, right? Every hour that you're working is an hour. You don't spend having leisure time. Cool. So one more topic here is the reservation wage. So the reservation wage is the lowest wage someone is willing to take to work. So you could imagine that if the wages were low enough, you'd say you know what screw it, I'm not gonna work. I'll just figure out another way to do this. Okay, so there's gonna be some wage that's gonna be the lowest minimum that they would take to work. And then any wage above that they would work. Okay, So, what we're gonna see, especially on the market market supply, is that as wages increase, the supply of labor increases, right? And this makes sense, right? As you make more money, you're gonna wanna work more to make more money, right? That you're gonna be more willing to work at higher wages to make more money. All right, So, that's the idea here, is that as the wages go up, you are going to um supply more labor and we're gonna end up in a situation like we see here, okay, So this is gonna be the supply of labor. And we see it looks very similar to supply when we're studying product supply, right? It's just an upward sloping curve. Nothing crazy here, Right? When we have let's say this low wage right here, I'll put low wage wage low, Well, there's gonna be this quantity supply right here, right, quantity low. And then if the wage gets high up here, well, people are gonna be more willing to work and there will be a much more higher quantity of labor over here, right, quantity. Excuse me, quantity high, right, This is the high quantity. Uh Well, there's a high wage. Cool. And one last thing here, this bottom point, right here. Well, this is gonna be that reservation wage. We talked about right? Notice how it's not touching the very bottom because you would at least want this much money before you worked, right? So that would be the reservation wage. And here we're basically talking about the market supply. We're talking about supply on a grand scale. All right. So why don't we? In the next next video, let's break down the individual supply curve and see how it could actually have some interesting things happening in there. Alright, let's do that now.

