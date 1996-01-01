now let's discuss what happens when the government steps in and regulates prices of a product. So the first one we're gonna talk about is a price ceiling. And if you think about it, it's when the government steps in and sets a legal maximum, right? The maximum price that can be charged. So that kinda makes sense. Right? A ceiling. You can't go above the ceiling. It's the maximum. All right. So we'll get back to these other bullet points right here. But let's go to the graph and let's talk about how a price ceiling can be effective verse ineffective. Right? So the government's gonna step into a market and say hey the prices are out of control here. We need to set a maximum price that can be charged. So let's first discuss this ineffective price ceiling. And I've got our standard graph here, price and quantity axis demand and supply. And we've got this equilibrium point right here, right? Where we're at P. Star and Q. Star. So really common example when we're talking about um a common topic is this idea of rent control. Um So uh price ceilings usually happen in these rental markets. So let's let's use that as our our example here. So let's say we're in a market and the equilibrium price for rent in that market is $1000 a month. Right? And the government steps in and says hey prices are getting out of control. You can't the maximum price you can charge for rent is 1200 a month. Right? So they come in and they set this higher price here. I'm gonna put P. H. For high price And they say you can't charge less. Excuse me you can't charge more than 1200. Right? That's the maximum price that can be charged. Well guess what in this market everyone's already renting apartments and and trading this good at $1000. Right? So when the government steps in and says you can't charge more than 1200 they're like fine we're already trading at 1000. We're just gonna keep trading at 1000. In this case the price ceiling of 1200 has no effect on the market right? The market's gonna keep doing what it was doing and trading at 1000. So now let's consider that and let's take it to this other graph and let's discuss an effective price ceiling. Right? So we've got the same situation price and quantity let me get out of the way here and our demand and supply curves here. Right so again we've got an equilibrium price right here but this time the government steps in. Right? So um the equilibrium price is still 1000 a month for rent and the government steps in and says hey you can't charge more than 800 a month right? You can't charge more than $800 a month for rent. Now you can see that it is gonna have an effect right? The market does want to trade at 1000. But now the government steps in and says you're not allowed to do that anymore. The most you can charge is 800. So what's gonna happen at this lower price? We've kind of seen what happens when there's a low price before, right? And we're gonna kind of see the same thing going on here. So when the price is too low, notice what the quantities, right? We're not trading at equilibrium. So we, the quantity supplied and quantity demanded aren't equal anymore. So this one right here, this first dot, which ones that that's gonna be our quantity supply? Right? And over here this dot where the where it touches the demand curve, that's our quantity demanded. So what do we have at this lower price? People don't want, people don't want to rent their apartments anymore right there, like, hey, I'm not gonna make as much money, I'm not gonna rent it out, so there's gonna be this shortage, right? The supply is much less than the demand. People are like this little price, I want to rent an apartment, so we end up in this shortage. Right? The quantity supplied is less than the quantity demanded. Alright, so notice what's happened here, we found an effective price ceiling when the price was below the equilibrium. Right? So let's go ahead and go to the top here and it says for a price ceiling to be effective? The price ceiling must be below equilibrium, right? That's what we just discovered a liquid bri um No, no, no, let me try that again, equilibrium, right? And effective price ceilings, what do they do, they cause a shortage in the market? Right. Cool. So one thing I want to show you real quick that it's another one of my silly tricks to remember this, but it still works. Um Because what I see a lot of the times is students um here price ceiling and they instinctively think that this above equilibrium is going to be an effective price ceiling, right? I see the logic, right? It's above equilibrium, it's a ceiling but that's gonna be wrong, you're gonna fail the test if you think that, right? So the way I like to remember this, is that a price ceiling, check this out when we've got a price ceiling on this graph, we make a little house right here, right, with our quantity demanded and everything and we've got a house. And guess what the ceiling is, the ceiling is our price, right? That low price. So you can only make this house if you've got a price below equilibrium. Look on the other side, I can't make that house, it's gonna be some upside down shape, it's not gonna work over there, right? So that's kind of how I like to think about it, it's a good trick to remember price ceiling. Um And we're about to learn about price floors in a bit and that's gonna be kind of how we remember downward demand, double Ds versus supply here. We've got the same thing where we've got um we remember the little house for price ceiling and then price floors are just the other one. Right? So before we end here I want to talk about these common topics. We've been talking about rent control a little bit. Right? So rent control um That's like what we just saw in our example where the government steps in and sets a maximum uh rent that can be charged in a market. And that's a common topic with price ceilings and this other one rationing coupons. So what happens? Right, just like we've seen there's shortages when there's a price ceiling, right? People want a lot of it but there's not a big supply because the price is low. So then what happens is the government steps in and makes rationing coupons. That says all right, if you have a coupon you can buy a unit of the good at the government price, right? So you get that good price but you can only buy so much of it, right? Um There's kind of a rationing system in that sense. So that's kind of things. You'll see when you talk about price ceilings but why don't we go on and try an example related to price ceilings in the next video? Cool let's do that. Now

Hide transcripts