Allocative Efficiency with Marginal Analysis

Alright. So now let's see how this idea of increasing marginal opportunity cost relates to allocated efficiency. So remember allocated efficiency, it um deals with consumer preferences, right? It has. It's a little more subjective in what is the right amount, how much craft beer should we have? How much soy cheese pizza should we have? And we have to find the right mix for the that um for those consumers. So allocated efficiency is the mix of production where our marginal Ben, if it equals our marginal cost. You guys remember this formula I told you it was gonna come up again, marginal benefit equals marginal cost. Right? So, the benefit of producing this much equals the cost of producing this much. That is where we're gonna have the efficient point. Alright, And a few quick notes before we head to the graph down here, um is the idea that marginal benefit um is completely unrelated to the PPF. PPF is not telling us anything about the marginal benefit. How much do people want soy cheese pizza? How much do people want craft beer? We can't derive that information from that craft. All right, I'm gonna have to give you that information separately about marginal benefit. Um Your teacher's gonna have to give it to you, right? You're just not gonna be able to come up with it on your own. So, another note here, when we plot the marginal curve, um or excuse me, the marginal cost curve. Um We're going to do it from the midpoint of each unit. And this goes back to that idea of uh the arc method of of finding the slope on a curve. So here, since we don't have a straight line, we would be using the Arc method. Um And if you remember from the graphing review, basically, we're finding the average slope. Um So we're gonna do the same thing and we're gonna take it from the average of the amount of pizzas. So instead of going from 01234, we're gonna go from the midpoint from the half pizza the 1.5. Right? And that's because we're using the average slope, we're gonna use the average on the graph as well. So, we're gonna go from the midpoint. Alright, So here, on the graph, um it's a little different than the graph above, above. We had soy cheese pizza and craft beers on the graph here, we have soy cheese pizza, and the marginal cost and marginal benefit in craft beer. So, it's not um the total amount of craft that we're gonna be producing. We're talking about the marginal cost or the marginal benefit from this amount of pizza production. Right? So, if we're gonna produce this many pizzas, what's the marginal cost, what's the marginal benefit? All right. So, let's start with the marginal cost curve. And then I'll give you the marginal benefit numbers, and we will plug it in there. So, remember up above, we talked about the marginal cost of the first pizza, right? When we've got zero pizzas, and we want the first pizza, That marginal cost is one. So we're gonna plot that here for our marginal cost curve um at one, right? And we're gonna do that for all the other ones too, right? It went 12345 as we moved along the PPF. And those were our increasing marginal cost, right? That's why we see this number keep increasing here. So as we add pizzazz, so does our marginal cost increase. Alright. And what I'm gonna do is for our, let me get out of the way, for our marginal benefit. We're gonna describe this as the willingness to pay, right? So the idea is that for that first pizza, they don't have any pizza left pizza yet, they're gonna have a high willingness to pay. They really want that pizza. It's gonna be worth a lot to them when they first, when they get the first pizza. So, I'm gonna put in some numbers here, I'm gonna go five for that first pizza, four for the next 1321, right? And the idea here is that as we get more pizzas, we don't get as much benefit out of them because That's how it works. The first ones are always worth more to us than future ones, right? It's just like if you got your first Lamborghini, it's gonna mean a lot more to you than when you have 10 Lamborghinis, right? Once you're a professional micro economist and you're making all that money. you're gonna really cherish that first Lamborghini than that. 10 to 1. So let's go ahead and put these on the graph. We've got soy cheese pizza on the X axis, are marginal cost, marginal benefit in craft beers on the y axis. So let's go ahead. So for 0.5 pizzas, so it's right here in the middle of zero and one we're gonna have, let's start with just the marginal cost, we're going to have a marginal cost of one and for the next set of pizzas. And remember we're using the the average here right, we're going in the middle because it's the average slope and it's the average distance from 0 to 1. So we're gonna start in the middle um From 1 to 2 we've got to three was three go 345 here along the side four and then five. So here were are five points for our marginal cost curve 12345. And I'm gonna go ahead and connect those right now. So we've got a marginal cost curve looks something like that. I'll put marginal cost out there, notice how it goes up. Um As we increase our soy cheese pizza production. Let's do the same thing with marginal benefit. I'll get back out of the way. So we see the numbers. So our marginal benefit. Remember I just gave these to you, you can't derive these marginal benefits from anywhere. Um they have to be given or else you won't be able to figure this out. So at 0.5 pizzas, I'm gonna use blue for our marginal benefit. Um We've got five is our marginal benefit here. So that means we really value that first pizza because we don't have any yet. And the idea is the less of something. We have, the more we value it. So the next one here is four when we have between one and two pizzas and then right here, notice what just happened, right, I just bubbled on top of another bubble. You can maybe think of what that point is gonna be. Um so continuing on marginal benefit of two when we have 3.5 and then at 4.5, marginal benefit of one. So, I'm gonna connect these dots to make our curve here and that is our marginal benefit curve. And what were we talking about? Right we were saying that the allocated efficiency is where the marginal benefit equals the marginal cost. Can you find that here on the graph that is going to be this point right here. And that is when we are producing 2.5 million pizzas. Right, So what is the allocated efficiency quantity? Right. Um we know that 2.5 pizzas is the correct amount, but this graph right here, it doesn't tell us anything about the amount of craft beers that we want. Right? So in this box, at the bottom, we want to know the the efficient quantity of pizza and the efficient quantity of craft beers as well. So we do know that the soy cheese pizzas was 2.5. Um But we need to go back up to the graph to find out how many craft beers we make, when we've got 2.5 pizzas, Right? That other graph isn't telling us anything about the total amount of craft beer. So we're gonna go to 2.5 here, go up to the graph and we're gonna see that we're gonna want, oops, excuse me. Yeah. So we've got 2.5, get my pen back. We're gonna say we want, let's say that's 10 right there. Right, so 2.5 Million Pizzas and 10 craft beers. That is going to be our efficient quantity, right? There are allocated efficient quantity. Notice that that's also productively efficient, right? Because we are on the graph, there, we are on the PPF line. So that's productively efficient. And it's also allocated lee efficient based on our marginal benefit and our marginal cost. Cool, let's move on.

