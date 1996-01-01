Monopolistic Competition Revenue

Alright, now, let's discuss some of the key ideas about revenue in monopolistic competition. Alright, so, before we dive in here, I just want to make a point if you've already studied monopoly market structures. Well, this is the same exact page revenues for monopolistic competition, and revenues for monopolies are exactly the same. We do all the same things here. Um there's just the implications of that overall market structure, right? Where a monopoly is the only producer in the, in the whole market and monopolistic competition? Well, there is other competitors in this market where monopoly doesn't have that competition. However, you're going to see that we treat revenue just the same. And on top of that, we calculate profit just the same as we do with a monopoly. Alright, so, let's dive in here, and you're gonna see all the similarities, if you haven't done monopolies yet? Well, I'm gonna do the same little spiel when you see that video. All right, So, what we're gonna see is that firms in a monopolistic competition face a downward sloping demand curve, Right? That's what we saw when we first discussed our demand curves downward sloping demand curve, and we're gonna talk about a price decrease, Right? So, we saw that we had a downward sloping demand curve and we're gonna have effects on our quantity and our price when we're when we're changing, right, because it's downward sloping. Well, we're gonna talk here about what happens when we decrease price. And now we've gone into more detail about this price effect and output effect in this video called total revenue test, and this was back when we were studying elasticity. Okay, We went through the price effect and output effect. But let's kind of just go over it on a high level here. If you want more information, you can go back to that video and we go into a law more detail. Okay? So if we're going to decrease the price, what's gonna happen? We're gonna have two effects on our demand, right? Or excuse me, on our revenue. So the first thing that's gonna happen is the price effect, right? So we decreased our price. So we're going to get less revenue per unit, right? There's gonna be a lower price. So every unit we sell, we're gonna sell at a lower price and earn less revenue, right? We earn less revenue per unit sold, right at that lower price. But the other side effect is the output effect, right? These are always gonna be opposite of each other. If the price effect lowers our revenue, the output effect is going to increase it, right? And the idea here is at that lower price, we're gonna sell more units, right? Because we lowered the price, the demand, the quantity demanded is going to increase, right? And it would be the opposite for a price increase. You could imagine if we were going to increase the price, Well, the price effect would get us more revenue, right? Because it's a higher price, bringing in more revenue per unit. But since it's a higher price, we don't sell as many. Right? So the output effect would have been less revenue in that. Okay, So what this tells us is that in a monopolistic lee competitive market, the firm's marginal revenue is always less than the price of the good. And that's because of this price effect and output effect, right? There's always going to be this one factor that's lowering our revenue and we can't keep that constant marginal revenue. Like we saw in perfect competition. Okay, so let's go ahead and dive in to this idea of less marginal revenue here. Let's go ahead and dive into an example and see what that means. Alright, well, actually, let's pause right here and we'll start it up in the next video. Alright? We'll do the example just right now. Cool, let's do it.

