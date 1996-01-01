Alright, So now let's see how the order of the voting agenda is going to affect the outcomes of the vote. Okay? So if we're policyholders or were the policy makers, we might have certain agendas, right? Maybe we want a to win personally. We want to win. So we can manipulate the order of the vote to force A to come out on top. So let's see what happens here if we want a to win. Well, the first thing we're gonna want to do is we're gonna want to get rid of C. Right? Because if we look above sea beats a right C versus A. C. Won the vote. So the first thing we wanna do is we wanna vote between B versus C. Right? And as we saw above when B went against C, we'll be was the the agenda that came out on top. Right? So be wins in that case. So now that B one C. Is off the table, C. Is no longer being voted for Cosby was preferred. So now we set a vote of A versus B. Right? And now if we go A vs. B, look what happens up above, we already figured this out. And we saw that A wins, Right? So A wins and that knocks out B. And A becomes the policy that gets instated, right? A wins the overall vote and becomes the policy. All right, let me get out of the way here. And let's let's see what we would do if we want C to win. All right, Let's see what we want to do if C wins. So notice if we go B versus C up here, if we're doing the B versus C, B is gonna beat C. So we need to get rid of be first. So, the first vote we want to do is A versus B. If we do A versus B, well, who's gonna win? An A vs. B. A. Wins. Right. So B is off the table, B is no longer being voted on, and now we can do the vote of A versus C. Or as we have it written above sea versus A. And what's the outcome there? Is that C wins? Okay, So we can use this knowledge or at least politicians can use this knowledge to their advantage when they're setting the voting agenda to get their policies to be the ones that go through. Alright, so, another conclusion we see here is that majority voting by itself does not necessarily provide the outcomes that society wants, right? It's not just gonna create the right outcomes. Um The majority voting can be manipulated, and just as we saw above. All right, So, let's go ahead and pause here and move on to the next video

Hide transcripts