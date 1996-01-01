Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
MicroeconomicsConsumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and FloorsConsumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay
Problem

Kanye West is ready to create his next hit single. He knows that he is willing to pay up to $3,000 for a funky fresh rhyme, and that he will need a total of ten funky fresh rhymes to create his hit single. After rounding up his best ghostwriters, he summarized the following schedule. If Kanye values all funky-fresh rhymes equally, what is his maximum consumer surplus? 

14:41m

Watch next

Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian Krogol

Start learning
14:41
Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting
Brian Krogol
597
8
06:08
Consumer Surplus and Market Demand
Brian Krogol
321
5
03:15
Consumer Surplus
Brian Krogol
279
4
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.