Alright, so another factor that can shift supply is events in nature. Let's check it out here. So nature can have positive or negative effects on supply. Right. It's kind of hard to gauge without examples, but the idea is, if there's some sort of positive event in nature, um, that's going to increase the supply for the good, right? We've got this directly proportional relationship where it's a positive event in nature, good thing happening in nature, good for the supply. So maybe like you run a wind farm or something and it's been really windy. Extraordinarily windy. The supply of energy from your wind farm is gonna increase, Right? Something like that. Um, so we basically break down on events in nature into two things, good weather and bad weather. Right? So there's good weather, That's a good thing, right? That's gonna be good for supply. There's bad weather, that's a bad thing. It's gonna be bad for supply. Right. So, we got to get the context from the question and let's go ahead and do an example. So, we see these on the graphs

Hide transcripts