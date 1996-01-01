Characteristics of Oligopoly

All right, so let's move on to our next market structure. The oligopoly. And as you'll see, as we go through this unit, this is the odd one out. This guy kind of goes on his own accord here, and he's gonna follow some different rules. Alright, so let's dive right in the first thing here, a market is an oligopoly when the nature of the good for sale. Well, this doesn't really give us much information. The goods could either be identical or differentiated. Okay, so there's not really much we can get out of the nature of the good here. Alright, so it's either um identical or differentiated here. Right? So identical. That's when they're all the same. Right? You can't tell one farmer's wheat from another farmer's wheat. When we talk about oligopolies, one of the identical goods is aluminum. So, there's only a few producers of aluminum and that would be an oligopoly good. That would be identical, differentiated good would be something coke and Pepsi, right? It's like soda, there's only two big suppliers of it. So that would be a differentiated product in this market. So we're gonna see is that sellers in this market are gonna be price makers to an extent here. Okay, So when we talk about monopolistic competition, we see something similar where they do have some influence over the price, but not total influence over the price because they still have to deal with competition. Okay, so their price makers to an extent, and we see like we talked about before, right, there are a few producers in an oligopoly market. Right? So when we think of a classic oligopoly would be something like coca cola and Pepsi, right there, the two main producers of soft drinks, and they're gonna have to deal with each other when they're making pricing decisions, right? We're gonna say that these firms are interdependent. Okay. And when I say interdependent, that means that they have to depend on each other when they're making pricing decisions, right? If coca cola goes ahead and raises their price by a dollar, that's going to have a significant effect on their demand, right? Because a lot of people might go and, uh, drink Pepsi instead. Right? So if they dropped their price by a dollar, Pepsi might have to also match that price cut. Right? So they have to work strategically, make their decisions strategically based on their competitors decisions. So that's this interdependence between the firms, right? And we're gonna talk about market power here, right? Market power, that's the ability to have influence on the price. Okay. And we're gonna say that oligopolies do have quite a bit of market power, right? Because there's only a few firms in this industry, so they're gonna have some influence over the price, obviously, it's not gonna be as strong as a monopolies. Market power because the monopoly is, there's only one producer, right? So you can imagine that one producer is gonna have a lot of influence even compared to perfect competition, right? Where there's tons and tons of producers tons and tons of buyers. And there's no market power for anybody, Right? So here we do see that there is some market power for the oligopoly firms. Next let's talk about this entry and exit. So we talked about perfect competition. We said that firms could freely enter and exit the market, right? If you wanted to produce wheat, you go and you buy a farm, you start producing wheat easy enough. But here, what we're going to deal with is these barriers to entry, Right? Barriers to entry? Are things that are gonna block you. So, the entry to the market is blocked by these barriers to entry, Right? And we're gonna go into a little more detail of what these barriers to entry are. And you'll see when we study monopolies, or if you study them already that they're quite similar, right? You're gonna see almost exactly the same at barriers to entry in both chapters. Okay, so, last let's these example products, right? We've already mentioned a couple. We said coke and Pepsi. This is kind of the classic example of the oligopoly that you see everywhere coke and Pepsi or maybe something like these big retailers like walmart and Target. They don't have such a strong hold, right? There's other places to get goods, but they do own quite a huge chunk of the market there in retail goods. So walmart and target could be a good one, right? But the coke and Pepsi that that tells us about these differentiated goods, right? Because we talked about that they could be differentiated or identical, Right? So that would be an example of a differentiated oligopoly. And then aluminum was a good example of an identical product, oligopoly, right? Um, so yeah, with aluminum, there's just a few suppliers of this good, Um, and it just tends to have an oligopoly setting as well. Alright, so let's go ahead and pause here. In the next video, let's discuss those barriers to entry into the oligopoly market.

