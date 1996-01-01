So changes in levels of technology are also going to affect the supply for a good. Um Generally we're going to see technology only increasing. Right, are the availability of technology is usually only going up? So I've never seen a problem where technology decreases. I don't know maybe like a Y. Two K. Problem or something. But the idea here is if technology increases uh supply will increase, Right? So this kinda is it kinda goes hand in hand with the input prices, right? This is kind of it's just making production more, more smooth, more efficient. So we're gonna be able to create more of the product. Right. So pretty much pretty simple idea here. Uh Let's look at some examples of technology increases. We've got wireless technology coming out. Right? So we've seen that in recent years, the industrial revolution was a huge increase in productivity based on new technology. And how about one movie rental? The movie rental industry saw a great change in technology when netflix came out, it totally increased the supply of being able to rent movies right before we had to go to a blockbuster, go to a store and pick out a movie. Now, all the movies were available online or at least a really good selection of movies available online through these streaming services. Right? So these basically expanded the supply based on the technology increases. Cool, pretty simple one. Let's go ahead and do an example

