Deadweight Loss and Market Failure

So like I said, dead weight loss happens in cases of under production and in cases of overproduction. Alright. And I'm gonna introduce you to what I call the bowtie of dead weight loss. All right, This is my thing. D. W. L. Is sometimes the acronym we use for dead weight loss. I'll probably use it just to to shorten the writing. But let's talk about this bow tie of deadweight loss. We're gonna see it in a second. Um Let's start in this case of under production. Right? So in the case of under production, which is kind of what we saw in our example before we have a price that's too low, right? We have a price under equilibrium price, right? Equilibrium being right here, P. Star um And at this price that's too low, we're gonna have a shortage, right? Because at the low price a lot of people are gonna want the product but the suppliers aren't going to want to supply. So we're gonna end up at this quantity right here, right at this quantity and notice the we have this shortage, right? The people demand that much out here but the supply is is that inner number, right? This is gonna be the quantity supplied and this is gonna be the quantity exchange to write because the supply um is small. The one that's smaller is the one that's going to be exchanged. So let's go ahead and see what happens here um in this case just like we saw before we had this dead weight loss here. Right? These are the trades that didn't happen. That should have happened if the price was correct. Right? So, I'm gonna highlight it in blue deadweight loss right here. Right? And now, let's see the same thing in the in the situation where uh prices too high, Right? So, now we're gonna have a situation where the price is above equilibrium, right? This was our equilibrium here, price equilibrium. Right? And now, what's gonna happen at this price? Um we are not going to we're gonna exchange the same amount, right? Because only this much is demanded. This is the quantity demanded right here, but the quantity supplied is way out here, right way out there. So they're producing way more than the demand at this level, So there's gonna be a surplus, there's excess supply, they're producing more than is necessary. Right? So, what, where is our dead weight loss in this situation? Well, in this situation, um are dead weight loss ends up being on this side of the graph. Okay, because we overproduced, right, the overproduction, uh cause there to be wasted resources into this product that could have been better spent somewhere else. Right? We produced past the equilibrium quantity, we should have just produced up to the equilibrium quantity. So our dead weight loss is going to be this blue area that I'm highlighting now. Right? So I just want to point out, and this is why I call it the bow tie of deadweight loss, right? Because the deadweight loss always happens within these areas. I've seen a lot of students mess up and call this the deadweight loss up here? Or this the deadweight loss down here, Right? And that that's completely wrong. You're gonna fail if you do, right? So the easiest way I like to think about it is dead weight loss is always gonna be in this bow tie, it's either gonna be on the left or the right. So here's our boat, I'll do it in green, Right? This is the deadweight loss bowtie here in green, and it's gonna be one of those two triangles, right? Here's our dude wearing his bow tie, right? You see it? Um So the idea here is, I'll just leave it in there. Uh that when we under produce, we're gonna have the left side of the bow tie br deadweight loss. And when we overproduce, we're gonna have the right side of the bow tie, br deadweight loss. Cool, Alright, so that is what it is what we see the deadweight loss actually from overproduction as well. So, under production, uh is not the only problem. Overproduction can happen as well. So, last thing, before we wrap this up is what we call a market failure. When the market fails to be efficient, it's a market failure, right? It's not what it it's not doing, what it's supposed to do, right? We're failing, and there's reasons for the market failure, right? What could cause a market failure first. There could be price or quantity regulations, right? The government can come in and say, hey, the price of this product has to be this amount, right. They could have some reason that they're trying to, to set a price. It happens all the time, um, or quantity regulations, right. The government could say, hey, only this much can be produced of this product. Um, either way that can cause a market failure, because we're not at equilibrium, it's causing us not to be an equilibrium. Next. We have this idea of externalities. We're gonna dive into this topic way more in a different chapter, but externalities is basically, um, cost to people outside transaction costs or benefits, really, costs or benefits to people outside the transaction. And the most common example of this transaction, let's get that word out there. The most common example is pollution, right? So even though you're, you buy this product and it gets supplied maybe that, that factory that's creating that product is polluting the environment, right? And that pollution is affecting people outside the trade. It's affecting the neighbors of the factory. It's affecting the world in general. So there's these costs that aren't being included, um, and those are called externalities, and we're gonna dive into it way more. But these are ways that the market can fail. A monopoly. So monopoly is when there's only one seller of a product. And you can imagine when there's one seller, they're gonna have influence over the price, they're the only ones selling this. Um, So they're going to influence what the market prices and we're not going to be an equilibrium in that case, they're gonna try and make as much money as they can, and we're gonna talk about monopolies a lot more to in a later chapter. So, last one here, high transaction costs. And you can imagine that high transaction costs could cause trades to not happen. Imagine if Ebay increase their trade, their their fee to like $100 per trade, right? A lot of trades that are happening on Ebay, we wouldn't happen anymore because of these high transaction costs and that would be a failure to the market, right? These trades that should be happening are being stopped because of the transaction costs. Alright, So market failure, that's when we're inefficient. We have a market failure. All right. So let's go ahead and move on to the next video

