Finding Equilibrium Using Algebra

Alright let's go ahead and try this one here. So it gives us a couple of curves here we've got a supply curve and a demand curve and it's asking us to find equilibrium price and quantity. First thing you should notice is that different variables are isolated in each equation. Right? In our demand equation, the first equation price is isolated and in the second equation the supply equation, quantity is isolated and how do I know which is which is because the first one has quantity demanded in it. The second one has quantity supplied in it. Okay so the first thing we want to do is we want to isolate the same variable. So I don't like the looks of the first equation. I kind of that that fraction is just messing with me. I'm gonna rearrange that so that I have quantity supplied by the quantity demanded by itself. But remember you can also rearrange the other one and we'll get to the same answer. This is the way I'm gonna do it. So we've got P equals six minus 1/50 Q. D. Right? And I want to get that Q. D. By itself. So the first thing we need to do is move that six from one side to the other and we're gonna get p minus six equals negative 1/50 Q. D. So how do we get rid of that? Pesky fraction? We need to multiply by the reciprocal. Right? So I'm gonna multiply by 50/1. Right? So just negative 50. So multiply by negative 50 and negative to get rid of the negative sign in the front there. So I want to do negative times negative to get rid of the negative and then the 50 times the 1/50 to cancel out that fraction. So if I'm gonna multiply this side by negative 50 I need to multiply the other side by negative 50 as well. Let's go ahead and isolate this variable. So this negative and this negative cancel. The 50 and the 1/50 cancel. And we're left with just quantity demanded on this side of the equation. And let's expand this out. We've got negative 50 times P. So negative 50 P. And negative 50 times negative six. Those negatives are gonna cancel out. We're gonna get a positive uh six times 50 is 300. Alright so negative 50 times P. And the negative 50 times negative six. So there we go. That is gonna be the same equation with quantity demanded isolated. Right so now we can go on to the next step where we set the two equations equal to each other based on that isolated variable. Alright so I'm gonna take this side of this equation right here and this side of this equation right here our supply and demand equation. Let's go ahead and set them equal. So negative 50 P plus 300 equals 1 50 P minus 100. Alright so now I want to isolate my ps. So I'm gonna get them all on one side plus 50 P plus 50 P. And I will have 200 P. Over here minus 100. And on this side the p is canceled. And I'll have 300. 300 equals 200 p minus 100. Let's go ahead and add 100 to each side. So 400 equals 200 P. That cancels will divide both sides by 200 and we'll get an answer of P equals two. Alright? So we've figured out what P is now. It's just a matter of plugging this into either of our original equations and we will get our quantity. So this will be our equilibrium price and based on this alone will know which answer to the question. It is right. It's gonna be be it's the only one with an equilibrium price of two. So on a test you're crunched for time. Hey, this is enough information to get this right, but let's go ahead and finish it up. So with the price of two, I'm gonna go ahead and use the supply equation. It looks easier to just plug a number in. So quantity supplied or just quantity. Right? At equilibrium, They're going to be the same for demand and supply quantity equals 150 times our price of two minus 100. Right? So I just took this equation up here, Q. S equals 150 P minus 100 plugged in two for P. And let's find out what Q. E. Q equals 301 50 times two is 300 minus 100 Q equals 200. Just like we see in that answer. So the answer is gonna be be all right, let's move on.

