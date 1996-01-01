Monopoly Barriers to Entry

Alright, so let's go ahead and discuss what some of those barriers to entry are. What's keeping other firms from joining a monopolies market. Okay. The first one here is the ownership of key resources. Really good example is this company de beers that provides diamonds, right? It's a it's a huge diamond seller um for a very long time, they owned almost all of the diamond mines in the world and they had very much control over the supply of diamonds. More recently, there's been other diamond mines found in different regions. So there are there is more competition now. But for for a very long time they had a monopoly because they owned all the diamond mines. So you could imagine if you wanted to start a diamond business, you would need a source of diamonds, right? But if this company controls all of the sources of diamonds, you can't get into the business, right? That would be a barrier to entry. So the next one here, government regulation, um the government can help an inventor uh secure a patent for their good for their invention. So the idea here is um that an inventor will create something and then a patent will give them the exclusive right to produce it. Right? So imagine you invented, I don't know, like an alarm clock radio or something. And you went to the government filled out the forms and you got a patent. Now, since you have the patent, you are the only one who's allowed to produce this alarm clock radio, right? If someone else were to produce it, you could file a lawsuit against them, right? They're not allowed to do it, you're the only one. And since you're the only one allowed to produce it, you have a monopoly over that Good. Right? So if I wanted to get in there and start producing alarm clock radios, I couldn't do it right, Because you're protected by that patent. Okay, So that's another barrier to entry is if the government issues out patents or some sort of protection to the supplier of the good. Cool. And the last one here is economies of scale, Right? So, remember when we talked about economies of scale, um, the idea here is that if you were to increase your quantity, right? This is what economies of scale are, is when you're increasing your quantity, you're the quantity, you're supplying your long run average total costs decrease, right? That's what economies of scale are. You can be increasing quantity, but your average costs are still decreasing. So you're getting economies of scale. So, what this leads to is a natural monopoly. A natural monopoly exists when there's large economies of scale, where there's huge quantities that can be produced and those economies of scale continue. Okay, So you can imagine like an electrical company, they're gonna have really high fixed costs, right? If you can imagine an electrical company to set up there, we're going to build these huge generators, right? They need to build an infrastructure throughout the city to supply the electricity. So all of that costs a lot of money. But then after that point, once it's all set up, it doesn't really cost very much, um, to add another customer, right? Think about the last time you set up electricity, you call the company and you're like, hey, I need electricity in my new apartment. And they're like, okay, give me one second. They flip a switch and the electricity's on, right? There's not really much of a cost to them. After those high fixed costs, we have very low variable costs, Right? The marginal cost of adding another customer, um, means that they want basically as many customers as they can, right? Because they've spent all this money on the fixed cost, and it doesn't cost them much to just add more customers and get more revenue. So, we see here on this graph is a long run average total cost curve. Right? And then this is a demand curve right here. So, you can imagine that, uh, A market that's gonna end up being a monopoly or a natural monopoly, um, would have some sort of situation like this. Okay, so let's say that this demand, this is a huge demand here. All right. This is for like the entire region for electricity. And let's say, this is, I don't know, like 30 million watts. I don't even know what's a good amount of electricity, right? But I'm trying to say it's a big number, right? It's some big number. And imagine if that 30 million watts, if two companies tried to supply it, if there was two companies in the market, right? 51 supplying 15 million and another one supplying another 15 million. So, let's say something around here where two companies are trying to supply 15 million. Well, look what happens to the cost, right? Let's say they have the same cost just to keep it simple. The idea here is if there's two companies trying to each supply half of the amount, they can't be as efficient as one company selling the whole amount, Right? Because look at this higher cost right? Here, this is, um, let's say average total cost. Two companies, Right? And this is average total cost with one company. Right? So you can see it's a lower average total cost when just one supplier does it. Now, this isn't every market isn't gonna be like this, This is the market for a natural monopoly. And it's gonna be generally something where there's really high fixed costs and then very low variable cost for another customer. Right? Just like we explained with electricity. So in these cases, this is a special case where it actually is, it makes more sense for one company to supply to the market rather than a bunch of companies. Okay, so these are the barriers to entry. This, you can see how this could be a barrier to entry. Um, let's say so to, to make that point about the barrier to entry. Let's say there were two companies, right? There were two companies each providing 15 million. Well, what one company could do is expand, right? They could expand their production and lower their cost, Right? They could get to this point right here and keep expanding and expanding until they put the other company out of business. Right? So eventually it's just gonna make sense for there to be one company supplying the whole market. Right? So, these icons scale end up being a barrier to entry, especially once the firm is cemented into the business. Right? So once you know, your utility company that provides electricity, it's probably been around a long time. So, you can imagine they're already cemented their there's not gonna be another company that can come in and now start building new generators and stuff. It's just not gonna happen. All right, So that's gonna be um the barrier to entry there. Alright, So that's gonna be um the barrier to entry there.

