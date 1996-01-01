Calculating Fixed Cost, Variable Cost, and Average Total Cost

Alright, cool. So we're back here on the table, let's go ahead and finish filling it in. So the next column here was fixed costs. And that's the cost of our ovens. Right? And this this problem, we just had the cost of the ovens and the cost of the workers. Right? So the fixed cost is gonna be the ovens, no matter how many pizzas we make those ovens are gonna cost us the same amount every day, Right? So it doesn't matter how many workers we have, how many pizzas we have, the ovens are always gonna cost us $100. Right? That was what it told us in the problem of daily cost of 100. So all of these, all the way down is gonna be 100. Right Now, what about our variable costs? So our variable costs go up as we make more and more output. Right? So as we um as we want to make more pizzas, we're gonna need to hire more workers. So when we were hiring zero workers, right, our variable costs were zero because we didn't hire any workers, but then we hired our first worker and it tells us that the wage is $80 per day per worker. So the one worker is gonna get $80 here Two workers right now we're paying two workers, $80, and that's gonna get us 160, right, 80 times two. And the next one, we have three workers, so we're just gonna do 80 times three workers, right? So that's 2 40 then four workers, it's gonna be 80 times four workers. Right? So you see what's happening here, we're just multiplying the number of workers, Right? It's gonna be the number of workers times the wage. That's gonna be our fixed cost. So this last one here, we've got five workers. Uh So we've got five workers times the wage of 80. That's gonna get us up to lips, That gets us up to 480 times five is 400. So there we go to get our total costs. We just have to add our fixed costs plus our variable costs. Right? So that's gonna be our total cost. So we just have to add across here 100 plus zero is 100 100 plus 80 is 1 80 100 plus 1 62 60 100 plus to 40 is 3 40. Right? So this is pretty easy here for 20 And last but not least 100 plus 400 is 500. Cool. Alright, so the last column here is the average cost per pizza. Right? How do we find average cost? Well, that's when we divide by quantity, right, and this is average total cost, right? Average total cost. I'm gonna put this tea here for average total cost. So, we're just gonna take our total cost, column and divided by quantity. Alright. And that's how we're gonna get these numbers here. So the first one we had 100 total cost but we didn't make any pizzas. So if we didn't make any pizzas, we're not gonna have an average cost. We're just gonna leave that one empty. How about the next one? We had $180 for 30 pizzas. So we would do 100 and 80 divided by 30. And we're gonna get $6 as our average cost per pizza there. Right? So if we did the $6 times 2 30 pizzas that we made it would get us to that total cost of 100 and 80. Right? So the next one, we had 260 in total cost, divided by 80. Right? We had 80 pizzas when we had two workers. So to 60 divided by 80 gets us $3.25 per pizza. Right, Let's go on to the next one. We've got 340 in total cost, divided by the 150 pizzas in this case. Right, We made 100 and 50 pizzas. So each pizza costs us $2 and I'll round it here 27 cents. Right? $2.27. So, let's keep this up for 20. Right? The next 14 workers, we have 4 20 in total cost divided by 1 80. The amount of pizzas. And we're gonna get a total cost here of 2:33. The last but not least. We've got 500 in total cost divided by 190. And that gets us a total cost or average cost. Excuse me. $2.63. So, look what's been happening here as the marginal product was rising, right? We saw this marginal product going up well here, the average cost is going down as that marginal product is rising, and then that marginal product starts falling again, right? And as that marginal product falls, that price go right. And the reason here is that we're getting less from each worker, right? Once that marginal product starts falling, we're getting less value from adding a worker. So that's causing the price to increase, Right? So, as we're getting more and more value from adding workers, the price goes down and then we start getting less value from the diminishing returns and the price starts going back up. Cool, Alright, so let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

