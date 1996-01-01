Which of the following types of products usually involves the customer engaging in comparison shopping to maximize consumer surplus?
A
Convenience goods
B
Shopping goods
C
Specialty goods
D
Unsought goods
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of consumer surplus, which is the difference between what a consumer is willing to pay for a good and what they actually pay.
Recognize that comparison shopping is a behavior where consumers evaluate different options to find the best value, often to maximize consumer surplus.
Identify the characteristics of each product type: Convenience goods are bought frequently with minimal effort; Specialty goods are unique and consumers are willing to make a special effort; Unsought goods are products consumers do not actively seek out.
Note that Shopping goods are products for which consumers typically spend time comparing quality, price, and style before making a purchase decision.
Conclude that because Shopping goods involve deliberate comparison shopping, they are the type of products where consumers engage in this behavior to maximize consumer surplus.
