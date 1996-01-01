Alright, now, let's discuss revenue in perfect competition. And define average revenue and marginal revenue. So, we've talked about revenue before, and not too much is changing here revenue, right? That's the money coming in to the firm. So we're gonna say that our total revenue is gonna be equal to the price times the quantity, right? Whatever price we sell at times the quantity that we sell. That's all the money that we're gonna bring in. So we talk about revenues. These are the benefits to the firm, right? So when we think about benefits, right? Remember we're talking about marginal benefits and marginal costs. These would be the benefits to the firm. So, a marginal benefit to the firm would be, how much more revenue can we get when we sell one more unit? Right, So we're gonna talk about that in a second. So let's let's dive into this average revenue and marginal revenue, right? These are gonna be important concepts throughout all of these chapters. Uh So let's go ahead and see how it relates in perfect competition. So, average revenue, we're always gonna just label it A are for average revenue and marginal revenue. M. R. Right? M. R. For marginal revenue. Let's start here on the left with average revenue. So, average revenue, right? Whenever we take an average right, average, that means divide by Q. Right. That means to divide by the quantity. Okay. Um So that's exactly what we're gonna do. We're gonna take our revenue our total revenue and then we're gonna divide it by quantity. Right? So total revenue divided by quantity. That's average revenue. But we can rewrite total revenue, right? We have our formula up here? Price times quantity. So total revenue is really just price times quantity, right? That's total revenue. We're dividing by quantity. So what happens here? The quantity on the numerator and the quantity in the denominator? They can cancel out, right, we can cancel this and this and we're gonna be left with p average revenue equals P. Alright, this is just what it is, right. We took our formula and divided by quantity and left us with p the price, right? Average revenue is always going to equal the price and that's gonna be our demand curve. So when we see our demand curve, that is our average revenue curve. Okay. And this is true for all market structures, I'm gonna scroll down just a little bit true for all market structures. Okay. Not just perfect competition. So every market structure, average revenue is gonna equal price, and it's also gonna be the demand curve. All right, now, let's talk about marginal revenue a bit. It's this right behind right behind me here, this marginal revenue equals the change in total revenue over the change in quantity. Right? When we're talking about margin, the marginal right? That's what happens when we add one more right, one more. So if we sell one more unit, how much more revenue are we gonna get? Right? So our our formula here change in total revenue over change in quantity. Uh This denominator change in quantity. It's usually one right? Like what happens if we sell one more unit? Um So let's go ahead and see what the implication is here. In perfect competition. I'm gonna get out of the way here. Um And let's see what happens, right? So what happens to our total revenue when we sell one more unit? Right. Well in perfect competition, remember that the price is fixed to the firm, right? The market sets the price and then the firm has to sell all its product at that price. And the firm can sell as much as it wants and it will always sell at this price. So knowing that if the firm decides to increase its quantity by one, if it decides to sell one more unit. Well what's it gonna sell that unit at? It's gonna sell it at the price, right? The market price. The price isn't gonna change because the firm increased its production. So it's gonna sell one more unit for p and this should be a little different than what you're used to, right? Because what we're used to is when you want to sell more quantity, you're gonna have to lower the price, right? You don't get to keep the same price to sell more quantity. Now this is a special case because we have that flat demand curve, right? The perfectly elastic demand curve the firm faces and they can sell any quantity they want at that price, right? Because their their influence on the entire market is so minimal because there's so many sellers so they can produce as much as they want and they will sell it at P. So what happens? They sold one more unit for P. How much more total revenue did they get? Well, the change in total revenue is P. Right? They got p more money in whatever the price was. So, what's our conclusion here? The marginal revenue is going to be equal to the price as well, imperfect competition. Right? If you want to sell one more unit, well, you're gonna bring in one more price, right? You're gonna bring in one more price. Worth of revenue. So, whatever the price is, that's what you sold that extra unit for and every unit you can do it at that price. Now, I just want to make a note that this is true only for perfect competition. Okay, every other one we are not gonna see that the marginal revenue equals price. Okay, So this is a special case here that we're dealing with imperfect competition. And we can make this conclusion, right? Because the marginal revenue equals price, the average revenue equals price. So we can say that the average revenue equals the marginal revenue equals price. They're all equal to each other. All right? And this is gonna be true. Just this is just true here in perfect competition. Okay? And we're gonna go ahead and do a numerical example below. So, you can kind of see what what this means. And but this is a very special case, and it leads to special things happening in this market. All right. So, we're gonna start discussing all of those. So, let's go ahead and understand how this marginal revenue stays constant at price. Okay. And let's do that in this next video with a numerical example. Alright, let's do it now.

