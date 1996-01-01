One advantage of a market-product grid is that it can be used to:
A
calculate the total consumer surplus in a perfectly competitive market
B
identify consumer segments with the highest willingness to pay for specific products
C
determine the equilibrium price and quantity in a market
D
measure the elasticity of demand for all products in a market
1
Understand what a market-product grid represents: it is a tool that maps different consumer segments (markets) against various products, helping to analyze preferences and willingness to pay across segments.
Recall that consumer surplus is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay and what they actually pay; calculating total consumer surplus typically requires demand curves and market prices, not just a grid.
Recognize that determining equilibrium price and quantity involves analyzing supply and demand curves, which is beyond the scope of a market-product grid alone.
Consider that measuring elasticity of demand requires observing how quantity demanded changes with price changes, which again is not directly provided by a market-product grid.
Conclude that the primary advantage of a market-product grid is to identify which consumer segments have the highest willingness to pay for specific products, aiding in targeted marketing and product positioning.
