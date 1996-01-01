Which type of product's sales would be most likely to benefit most from using coupons?
A
Products with perfectly inelastic demand
B
Products with low consumer surplus
C
Products with high price elasticity of demand
D
Products that are necessities with few substitutes
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of price elasticity of demand, which measures how much the quantity demanded of a product changes in response to a change in its price. It is calculated as $\text{Price Elasticity of Demand} = \frac{\% \text{ change in quantity demanded}}{\% \text{ change in price}}$.
Step 2: Recognize that coupons effectively lower the price consumers pay, so the impact of coupons depends on how sensitive consumers are to price changes (i.e., the price elasticity of demand).
Step 3: Analyze the options: products with perfectly inelastic demand have quantity demanded that does not change with price, so coupons would not increase sales significantly.
Step 4: Products with low consumer surplus or necessities with few substitutes tend to have less elastic demand, meaning consumers are less responsive to price changes, so coupons have limited effect on increasing sales.
Step 5: Therefore, products with high price elasticity of demand are most likely to benefit from coupons because a price reduction will lead to a relatively larger increase in quantity demanded, boosting sales.
