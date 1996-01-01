Oligopoly Profit

Alright guys, so now we're here at the bottom of the page in our payoff matrix. So let's go ahead and take all that information that we just gathered in our different situations, and let's put it into our payoff matrix. Okay, So let's start with the situation where they were colluding, right? When they both produce 30 gallons. Jack's decision was to produce 30 gallons. Jill's decision was to produce 30 gallons. Well, what was their Prophet? Jack had 1800 in profit, and Jill had 1800 in profit. Right? So that notice how we're filling out a payoff matrix, using this information that we just came up with, we're gonna have those decisions. How much are they going to produce? And the payoffs based on those decisions, Okay, how about that second situation where Jack produces 30 and Jill produces 40? Well, when Jack produces 30 Jill produces 40. That was a situation where Jill's taking some of Jack's revenue, right? And coming out on top. So Jack's producing 30 Jill's produce 40. That's his bottom box down here. And we see that Jack's income or profit will be 1500. In that case, Jill's profit will be 2000, Right? That's what we calculated up here, uh for Jack and Jill's profit, when Jack's pros produces 30 and joe produces 40? Well, it would be the opposite, right? What if Jack produced 40 and Jill produced 30? We would have a similar situation, it would just be flipped, right? In that case, when Jack produces 40 and Jill produces 30. Jack comes out with the 2000, Right? And Jill gets 1500 over here, right? Because we're just flipping who, who was the cheater And then last but not least. We've got the situation where they both cheat and both produced 40 gallons, right? So that's gonna be this box right behind me in the bottom right corner, and we had profits over here, right? We calculated Jack and Jill's profit to be 1600 each. So that would be 1600 uh for Jack and 1600 for Jill. Right? So we filled in our payoff matrix. I'm gonna go ahead and get out of the way and let's use our check and X method to find dominant strategies and a nash equilibrium. Okay, let's check it out. Now, oops, wrong button. Here we go. Alright, so let's do this. Let's start with Jack. Okay, so for Jack's decision, he has to think, what would he do based on Jill's decisions, Right? So Jill decides to produce 30 gallons Jack, what will Jack do when Jill produces 30 gallons What we saw, Right? Jack wants to cheat, he's gonna get more more profit when he cheats, right? He'll produce 40 gallons and get 2000 rather than 30 gallons and get 1800. So, we're gonna put a check over here for Jack's decision when, when joe produces 30 what about when joe produces 40? If joe produces 40 Jack either has to choose between 1500 or 1600 right? He can produce 30 and get 1500 or produce 40 And get 1600. So his better choice is to produce 40, right? So what do we see? We already see that Jack has a dominant strategy to produce 40, right? We have this column right here with two check marks. So we know that's a dominant strategy for jack. Okay, let's try Jill now. So, Jill, she's first gonna think, what if Jack produces 30 so if Jack produces 30 I can produce 30 and get 1800 right here, or Jack can produce 30 and I'll produce 40 and get 2000. So Jill is gonna want to cheat, right? Jill will cheat and produce 40 and that is why we're gonna put an X in that box. What about if Jack produces 40 again, the same thing? If Jack produces 40 Jill has to choose between 1500 and 1600. Well, guess what Jill is gonna pick, Jill's gonna pick the 1600 right? Rationally, she's gonna pick the one with more. And what do we see? We've got two exes in the same row, right? So now that we've got two exes in the same row, we know that that's also a dominant strategy, right? So Jax dominant strategy, I'm just gonna put dominant, Jax, dominant strategy is 40 gallons, right, Jill's dominant Is also 40 gallons. And what about our nash equilibrium? Our nash equilibrium is a box that has both a check and an X and we do have a box there, right? There is a box with a check in an X right here, that is our nash equilibrium are nash our nash equilibrium, that's a bad area. Let me try that again. Nash equilibrium is going to be this box right here, right? Where they're both earning 1600 right? So they're both earning 1600 there. Let me write equilibrium below. Oh man, I'm a mess right now, let's let's get that in right down here. Alright, nash equilibrium, because I'm not on the screen, I don't have that pressure to to do it. All right, the first time. Right, okay, nash equilibrium in that box. Right, So I'm coming back in now. So what do we see the nash equilibrium was something like a prisoner's dilemma, right? If they had been able to cooperate, they would have both made 1800 but they both end up cheating and end up in this situation where they earned 1600. Right? And that's because they're making their best choices based on what their competitors would do. So what does that do? It leads us to a situation where an oligopoly is producing somewhere around here, right? This is gonna be the oligopoly quantity. Somewhere in between the monopoly and perfect competition. And this makes sense, right, because the monopoly, there's no competition at all. Where the only producer, So we have the maximum amount of profit. Oligopoly. We see already just with a few firms, even just to that extra firm, that extra layer of competition already pushes us away from that maximum profit that a monopoly can get right. So this little bit of competition, uncertainty what your opponent's gonna do leads us to this higher quantity and gets us closer to the efficient quantity, Right? So that's that's how you have it. The oligopoly is gonna be producing somewhere between the monopoly and perfect competition because of this interdependence and uncertainty of what your opponents are gonna do. Cool, Alright, let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

