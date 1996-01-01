Game Theory, One-Time Games, and the Prisoner's Dilemma

All right, you guys ready to have some fun? We're about to learn about games. So in an oligopoly, what we're going to see is that they have to work strategically to make their pricing decisions because there's only a few firms and it makes a big difference what your competitors are doing in these markets, In other markets. We were dealing with that idea of marginal revenue equals marginal cost to find profit maximizing quantity. Well, that's why I said this one's kind of like an odd one out. We're gonna be dealing with it through this game theory. All right, let's check it out. So game theory, this is when we're making decisions and the outcomes depend on the interaction with others. Okay, so we're gonna be thinking about what other people are doing when we make our decisions. Okay, so the first type of game we're gonna talk about is a one time game. Alright. A one time game is a game that gets played one time. Who would have thought? Right, so let's go right into our example. This is the prisoner's dilemma. This is one of the most famous examples of a one time game and it's pretty much always used to introduce students to game theory. Okay, so you're gonna see what happens here in the prisoner's dilemma. So let's scroll down a little bit and let's see what we get. We've got Bad Boy Benny and Evil Eddie were recently arrested after some casual B and E. If you weren't raised by the streets like me B and E. That's a little breaking and entering. Just a little friday night. Fun. Right? The police do not have enough evidence to make a strong case against them but can nail them for smaller crimes. So after being separated into separate into different cells, that's that's key. Right? There separated into different cells. They're not able to communicate with each other. Okay? The police make each prisoner the same offer. Okay so this is important right here, this next sentence. These are gonna be the payoffs of the game, right? This is where all of our information pretty much comes from. Right now we can lock you up for a year. That's what they tell the prisoner. Right? Right now we can lock you up for a year. If you confess we will let you go free and your partner will get 20 years. But if you both confess then you're each gonna get an eight year sentence, right? So this is a pretty tricky case, right? Because now they have to think oh is my partner gonna confess? Are they not gonna confess? Right, how am I gonna get the best sentence that I can get? Alright, so to funnel all this information and make it easy to take in, we build what's called a payoff matrix. Okay? And it's gonna look something like this, We're gonna have bad boy Benny's decisions going down, he can either confess or not confess and then we've got Evil Eddie's decisions, he can either confess or not confess. Right? So this is a payoff Matrix and it's still empty. Let's go ahead and fill it in. Alright, this is our payoff Matrix. So let's go one by one here. Let's start with this first sentence. Right? Now, we can lock you up for a year. So this doesn't even matter if you don't confess, we're gonna lock you up for a year, Right? So if both partners don't confess, if I don't confess or if Bad Boy Benny doesn't confess and Evil Eddie doesn't confess, they're gonna each get one year, right? So what we're gonna do is we're gonna go to this box where it's don't confess and don't confess for both of them and we're gonna put on their payoffs. So I'm gonna put B for Bad Boy Benny, he would get one year if they both don't confess, right? How about Evil Eddie? If they both don't confess, they're gonna nail him for the smaller crimes and they are gonna get one year each. Right? Excuse me. Alright, so how about our next sentence? If you confess, we will let you go free and your partner will get 20 years. Okay? So this is a situation where one person confesses and the other one doesn't confess. Okay, So let's say that Bad Boy Benny doesn't confess and Evil Eddie does confess. Well if Evil Eddie is the confessor right? Bad Boy Benny will get 20 years in prison, right? Evil Eddie ratted him out and Bad Boy Benny gets 20 years in prison and Evil Eddie right here, Evil Eddie will get zero years right? He's gonna go scot free. Um If he confesses while Bad Boy Benny doesn't confess. Now it's the same thing the other way around, right? If Bad Boy Benny is the confessor and Evil Eddie doesn't confess. Well, in that case, Bad Boy Benny is the confessor and Bad Boy Benny right down here, right where Bad Boy Benny confesses in this column and Evil Eddie doesn't confess in the bottom row. Well, Bad Boy Benny for confessing, he's gonna get zero years right? And Evil Eddie will end up spending 20 years in prison there. Wow, that sounds awful. Alright, how about the last case? Right, in this last sentence, they say if you both confess, you each get an eight year sentence, so, if they both decide to confess, they're gonna each get eight years right? So, Bad Boy Benny, if they confess and confess, would get eight years and Evil Eddie will also get eight years. Alright, So that's how we set up our payoff matrix. Now we have all our information in one place, the next thing to do is decide what is each person's best decision. All right? So let's pause here and in the next video we'll continue by solving this prisoner's dilemma. Alright, let's do that now

