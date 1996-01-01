Other Factors of Production: Capital

Alright, let's continue here with capital. Remember, this is physical capital, not human capital. Physical capital. This is factories and equipment used to make our products. All right, So let's start here with the demand curve. This follows the same logic that we saw with labor and we saw with land. The demand curve is the mrp read the mrp, whoops M R R mrp for capital, right, mrp of capital? And how about the supply? Well, the supply curve for capital, it's gonna be upward sloping. This isn't gonna be like land where there's a fixed amount, right? The supply of capital is gonna depend on what the going wage of. Excuse me, the going rent of the capital is. So we're gonna see that we have an upward sloping supply curve in this case. Okay, It's upward sloping. So as the rental price increases, the supply um is also going to increase, Right, that supply is going to increase as well. Alright, so, we've got we end up with this standard looking graph, right? We've got that X. That we're used to and we've got going down the mrp of capital. I'll put mrp of cap and that is our demand curve. Right? So just like we did with labor or just like we could do with land, right? If we had one more unit of capital, how much extra revenue are we going to get right? Where we could have a marginal product of capital and then use that marginal product uh to calculate mrp. So it follows all the same logic that we've done with labor, where we have our production function and we get our mrp so mrp of capital, and then we've got our upward sloping, we've got our supply of capital right here, right? This is gonna be the supply and we find some equilibrium. This would be the equilibrium rent right here would be the rental rate, and this would be the quantity of capital right there. Cool. So, pretty straightforward stuff. So that's about it. Here, let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

