Isolating Variables in the Demand Equation

Alright, so you'll notice in our equation price is isolated by itself on the left hand side of the equation right? But sometimes we might want to rearrange the equation just so quantity is instead the isolated variable? Right? So sometimes it could be the case that we want quantity to be just by itself on one side of the equation. So how do we do that? We're gonna use just a little bit of our here to rearrange the equation. So let's go ahead and do that. I'm gonna rewrite it. P equals 800 minus two Q. D. So we want to get the quantity by itself. So the first thing we want to do is move the 800 to the other side, right minus 800 minus 800 on this side. And we are gonna have p minus 800 equals and this cancels out right here and we're left with negative two Q. D. On the right hand side of the equation. Right? So the next thing is to get the Q. D. All the way by itself, right? So what we need to do to get rid of that coefficient, the negative two in front of the queue D. Is right now it's being multiplied negative two times Q. D. So we need to divide to get it out of there. So we're gonna divide by negative two. And that's gonna get rid of that coefficient there for the quantity. And but if we do that side by negative two, we also have to do the other side by negative two as well. So this will cancel out these negative two's and we're gonna be left with just quantity demanded on the right hand side of the equation. But how do we do this? P minus 800 over negative two. Well you might not remember exactly how to do that. So one thing I suggest is just take the denominator the negative two and just put it under each of them. So what we're gonna have is P divided by negative two minus 800 divided by negative two. And that's exactly what is happening here. Right P over negative two minus 800 over negative two. So let's go ahead and finish this up. 800 divided by negative two is gonna give us negative 400. Right? And P over negative two. Well that's the same thing as saying negative half P. Right. P over two is the same as half of a P. So negative half P minus a negative 400. Right? So one more thing that you guys remember from algebra is when we have two negatives negative and a negative makes a positive and we're gonna end up with this formula right here, negative half P plus 400 equals quantity demanded. Right? That is how we got the quantity demanded by itself. We can also rewrite this. I'm gonna do an arrow. It's also acceptable to have this as our final answer. Um 400 minus half P equals Q. D. Right. I just rearrange the terms so that the negative term wasn't first. I think it's just easier to read like that. 400 minus half P. And of course just in case you didn't remember, we could also do this. These are all interchangeable. Um Q. D equals 400 minus half P. Right? So I just took the right hand side and I flipped it. I just put the Q. T. On the left and the little equation stuff on the right. So that is how we switch which variable isolated with just a little bit of algebra. There's more than one way to do this. So if you have another way you're more comfortable with to switch the variables around, go ahead and do it your way. This is just the way I would have done it. All right. We're going to do the same thing now with supply and we'll have another example of of isolating variables there as well. Alright, let's move on to supply.

Hide transcripts