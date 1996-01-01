General Economic Growth

Alright, so let's compare that to a general increase in the availability of resources or technology, something like that. So before we had an industry specific growth, like pizza ovens got better. Right? So the pizza production got better. This is just a general increase. So maybe, you know, there's been a lot of immigration are population has grown, so there's more labor available, more resources or I don't know, we go to Iraq and win a war and now we have all their oil. So our productivity goes up anything like that. I don't know, a new computer that helps every industry. So let's kind of look at this on the graph. Um So where the other one was one side moving here, We're gonna have both sides moving out. Okay, so let's see um an example, let's pretend this was our original PPF, something like that. Right? And now we've had this general increase in our economy and in green, I'm gonna draw our new one. So what you're gonna see is that both um both goods have seen production increase. Let me draw that a little better. Uh a little better. Right, So everything's gone up. You see both of the sides have shifted out now. Um So there's a shift out shift out, right? And both of the sides here and here are further up, so we can increase our production on both sides. It's just a general increase. And in these videos, right? We've been shifting stuff outward. It's very rare that you would ever shift anything inward. I've barely ever seen it, but like, you know, maybe if I don't know, imedi hits the Earth and like all our resources are gone or I don't know, it has to be some kind of crazy apocalyptic catastrophe like that, and you'll see the curves shift inward, but generally right, we get more productive and we're going to shift outward. Like we've seen in these examples. Cool, Let's let's move on to the next video.

