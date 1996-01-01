Low World Price:Import

Alright now let's see a situation where we'll be importing. So let's see what happens when the world price is less than the domestic price. We're gonna have a low world price now here. Okay, So let's go straight to the graph and we'll see that we've got our domestic demand here and domestic supply, right? So this graph still represents our domestic market. Um But now all the differences that we've got this world price, right? So this was our original equilibrium here, P. Star and Q. Star, right? Our quantity axis and our price axis. But now we open up to international trade and we find out that in this market the world price is lower than the price uh when we didn't trade, right? So now that we're at this lower world price, what's gonna happen? Who's gonna be happy? Who's gonna be sad about this price? Right? Let's think about the consumers. The price went down, The consumers are happy, right? They're gonna demand more. And that's what we see happening here, it's gonna cross the demand curve way out here, Right? So we're gonna see that the quantity demanded has increased from our original equilibrium and our quantity supplied as we would expect has decreased. Right? So up to this point we would see that this low price would have caused a shortage, right? We've got this shortage between the quantity demanded and the quantity supplied, right? But now that we've opened up to international trade, this shortage can be filled in by producers outside the U. S. Right? So we could find producers in other countries that want to send their product to us and we'll buy it here in the US. So we're gonna have this situation where we're importing, right? So we have a domestic quantity shortage here on the right, that's where we're gonna import, Right? So inputs import, excuse me, are gonna be goods that are produced overseas but sold domestically, Right? So we don't produce them here, but they do get sold inside of our country. Cool. So let's go ahead and see what happens here. Oh and just just to reiterate this distance between these two, right from from the quantity supplied domestically to the quantity demanded. This is gonna be the amount of the imports, right? The amount of that shortage is gonna be the amount that we want to import. Cool. So let's go ahead and analyze um consumer surplus and producer surplus in this situation. So we're gonna have A. B. C. D. And E. Here. Cool. So just like before we had our original uh consumer and producer surplus that we're used to. Right? We had this section for our whoops for our excuse me, our consumer surplus right above the price but below the demand curve. And this was a section for for our producer surplus before we started training, right? This is something we're used to and we'll see that the consumer surplus was just a and the producer surplus was this B. Plus E. Right? So our total surplus in this situation was A plus B. plus E. Cool. Alright so now I'm gonna erase this and let's re shade this um based on the international trade, right? What's gonna happen after we start trading? Well let's first talk about consumer surplus, right? What's gonna happen to consumer surplus? It's gonna be everything above the price, but below the demand curve. And just like we saw with the exports right here with the imports were gonna increase our surplus quite a bit here, right, the surplus is gonna go all the way out here to where the demand curve touches the price and we're gonna get this big triangle, right? So in this case when we're importing the consumers are pretty happy about it because we've got this low price, they're able to get more of this product at this lower price. So the consumers are pretty happy and we're gonna see that the consumer surplus went up to A plus B plus C. Plus D. Right? So they've gotten this extra area into their surplus part of it came from the producers, right? The B. But the C. Plus D. Was nobody surplus before. So Plus B plus C. Plus D. Right there change was a positive change of all those areas. And how about the producers in this case it's gonna be everything below the price but above the supply curve. Right? And that's gonna be just this little area of E. Right? So they've lost some of their surplus to the consumers. But this is what they have left in E. Cool. So they lost B. Right. So what's happened to our total surplus here and now includes all of this area? Right? So we've got a plus B plus C. Plus D. Plus E. Alright so it's gained this section C plus D. And you'll see that this is very similar to our conclusion in exports right now here I'm gonna scroll up back to exports real quick. Just so you don't get confused because in exports we got this just plus D. Section. But what happened is when I did the imports, I kind of split that D. Into two sections. So it got a C. Plus D. In the end, what happened is we got this extra area, right. Um So in both cases what we see is that the gains from trade right have exceeded the losses to the person who who lost some of their surplus. So in both cases the nation ends up being better off, right, This is just gonna be the opposite of what happened with exports of who's better off and who's worse off. So let's make those conclusions now. So we see that importing has made a country's consumers better off, right, They they love the lower price and the quantity that they can get at that lower price and the producers are worse off, right? They've lost some of their surplus uh the price is lower, they're not producing as much as they were. But we see that the nation is better because the gains to the consumers exceed the losses to the producers, right? So you can see this is kind of the opposite that happened above with the exports. Um, but in both cases, we see that the nation ends up being better off as a whole. Cool. So let's go ahead and do a practice problem, and then we'll move on. Alright, let's do that now.

