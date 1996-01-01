Budget Constraint (Budget Line)

man, wouldn't it be nice to just have an infinite amount of money and you could just buy whatever you wanted? Well, unfortunately, that's not the real case. We're gonna be dealing with a budget and what we call a budget constraint. Let's check it out. So, a budget constraint, it's gonna show us the limitations on what you can afford, right? The budget tells us what we can afford and not afford, Right? It puts us kind of grounded on earth and says, hey, this is actually how much money you actually have. Right? So, we're gonna be dealing with this concept of income. This is the consumer's income and it's the fixed amount of money available to spend. All right, we're gonna leave the income constant um as we as we flow through this budget constraints, Right? And this income, it doesn't necessarily have to be all the money that they make, right? The income could just be the income set aside for this these products, right? Or for this type of good disposable income, right? You've already paid all your other things and you have this little bit of income left over to spend on what you want, Right? So, this income is going to be this fixed amount of money available to spend. And what we're gonna do when we deal with the budget constraint, we're gonna choose between various combinations of two goods that you can afford. Right? So, we're still thinking about affording these goods, but we're gonna focus on two goods, Right? We can either afford so much of one good, so much of another. Good or some combination of the two? Alright, so let's dive right into our example. I think that's gonna be the best way to explain this. And let's see here we've got party boy paul he spends all of his income whopping $18 on two goods, vodka and beer. So vodka sells for $6 and beer sells for $3. All right, so this is the information we need. We need his income and we need some price levels for the goods. Right? We now know that information. We've got $18 and then prices of six and three. So, we want to complete the table and show PVP s that's party boy paul's budget constraint on the graph. Alright, so let's start here in the table on the right hand side, and then we'll get to the graph. So the first thing you wanna do when you deal with the budget constraint you wanna know the maximum you could buy of each good. If you were only to buy that good, how much could you buy? Alright, so this almost takes us back to like pre algebra in this case, right? Where we're told you have $18 vodka shots are $6 How many vodka shots can you afford? Right, so that's the idea here you have $18 to spend, and vodka shots are $6 right? So if we take the 18 and divided by the $6 price. Well, that tells us how many vodka shots you can afford you can afford three vodka shots, right? With $18 at a price of six. How about beer? Well the maximum amount of beer, it's gonna be the same thing if you took your $18 and divided it by the price. The price of beer being three, right, $18 divided by three. Well you can afford six beers. Alright, six beers or three vodkas? Not both, Right? Because you spend all your money on vodka or all your money on beer and that's what you would get. So our formula for our maximum quantity. Well that's pretty easy, right? The max quantity we just dealt with it, it's going to equal the income divided by the price. Okay that is our maximum quantity there and that's how we solve for the maximum quantity of vodka and the maximum quantity of beers. So let's go ahead and move this information onto our graph. So notice first our axes, our X and Y. Axis. It's not quantity and price. We've got two quantities. We've got quantity on the X. Axis and quantity on the Y axis. So we need to label which good is on which axis, we're gonna put vodka up here on the Y. Axis and beer on the X. Axis. Alright. It doesn't matter which is which as long as you're consistent. Okay in this case we're gonna stick with this, we're gonna do more examples using party boy paul and we're gonna leave vodka here on the Y axis. Okay, so let's see the quantity of vodka, the max, some of them he could get is three vodkas when he has zero beer. Right? So that would be up here. He would have three vodkas and zero beer. And the opposite. If he had zero vodka, he could afford six beers out here, that would be six right there. Cool. So, now that we have two points on the budget budget constraint. Well, it's just gonna be a line, a budget constraint is just a line connecting these two points. And it couldn't be easier. We're just gonna connect it. And that is our budget constraint right there. This red line that is the budget constraint sometimes called the budget line. Okay, so the budget constraint right there. Alright, so now let's think about a few different combinations of goods, Right? Because you could buy three vodkas and zero beers or 66 beers and zero vodka. But what if you wanted a little bit of both? Right. Maybe some vodka and some beer. Let's think about what could happen, right? We could afford a few different things. We could afford something like say right here on our budget line, right? This this combination of two beers and two vodka. That's still something affordable. Just like something down here, four beers and one vodka, Right? That would be something we can afford. And let's just as an example, let's do this one where we have two beers and two vodka. I'm gonna do it here underneath. And then we'll move on to the boxes down there. So if you had two beers and two vodka, let's start with the vodka. The vodka had a price of six. And you bought two of them plus the beer having a price of three times two. Right? You bought two beers also and I'm just showing you that different points along the budget constraint can also are also affordable, right? As we move along the line. So $6 times two. That's 12, 3 times two is six. That's $18. Right? So that's still within his budget. He's using all his income, Right? And we'll notice that when we're on the budget constraint when we're on that line. That's when we're using all of our income. Okay, When we're on the line we're using all of our income. But now let's think about something like this. What if we were in a situation where we bought just one beer and one vodka, Right? If if we bought one beer and one vodka. Well that would still be affordable. Right? That's still affordable to party boy paul here, one beer and one vodka. Let's see what the price would be. Well one vodka would run him $6.01 beer would run him $3. So that would be $9. Right? That's affordable to him. He can have he has up to $18. But he only spent nine in that case. Alright, so that is affordable, compare that to something unaffordable. Let's say something like this where he's got four beers and four vodkas out here, Right? That that price way out there. Well what happens there if we've got four vodka and four beer? Well now we've got a price of $6 times the four vodka Plus a price of $3 times the four beers, right? This is 24, this is 12, we end up with $36 and he doesn't have $36 to spend. That's unaffordable to him. So what we're gonna see is I'm gonna highlight right here everything inside this area down here, this green area. This is all affordable to party boy paul. Okay, he can afford everything up to the budget line, right? That is all affordable. And I'm gonna leave this green right here where blue I'm gonna do for unaffordable over here. That's gonna be everything beyond the budget line. Right? So it's not to say that party boy paul might want more than he can afford, right? He could want more, but he can't afford more. So at this point we're just discussing what he can afford and what he can afford is everything inside that green including the line itself is also affordable. Cool. Alright, so that's about it for the budget constraint. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video

