Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
MicroeconomicsThe Market Forces of Supply and DemandShifts in the Supply Curve

Shifting Right and Shifting Left

Brian Krogol
196
2
1
Was this helpful?
So just like we did with demand, we're going to do the same thing with supply and thinking of shifts to the right as good things happening for supply and shift to the left as bad things happening for the supply of our product. Right? So when we have something good happen for the supply of the product, we are going to shift to the right. So an example something good that could happen. What if the inputs, the things that we use to create the product? What if that gets cheaper? That's gonna shift our supply line to the right? Cool. So that's a good thing for the supply. It will shift to the right ear and I just want to note, make this quick note right? If we have this price and this is our quantity, we're at this price right here, P one notice price doesn't change, but what happens at this price? Originally we were gonna be at this quantity right here supplying this quantity but now since whatever factor caused the supply to shift to the right, such as cheaper inputs then at that same price we're willing to create that much more quantity supplied. Right? So notice we're keeping the price constant there, but the quantity supply is increasing because the supply curve shifted, so just like that, let's do the opposite with the ship shifting left, right. This is when a bad thing happens to supply, like the input prices going up, right, So we would shift to the left in this case and I'll draw a graph, something like that right and we have effective shifted to the left here. Same discussion there. Except now, we would have a smaller quantity supplied at the same price. Cool, So this is how we're going to be shifting. Now, let's learn about what are those factors that are gonna be shifting our supply? All right, let's do it.
03:08
Shifting Supply - Warning!
Brian Krogol
197
2
01:53
Shifting Right and Shifting Left
Brian Krogol
196
2
1
01:27
Technology
Brian Krogol
145
1
00:49
Technology
Brian Krogol
133
1
01:47
Taxes and Subsidies
Brian Krogol
143
2
01:06
Taxes and Subsidies
Brian Krogol
135
2
03:23
Substitutes in Production
Brian Krogol
157
3
03:02
Substitutes in Production
Brian Krogol
131
3
1
01:21
Producer Expectations
Brian Krogol
191
02:34
Producer Expectations
Brian Krogol
152
1
01:13
Number of Suppliers
Brian Krogol
102
00:58
Number of Suppliers
Brian Krogol
107
01:
Nature
Brian Krogol
99
1
01:44
Nature
Brian Krogol
96
1
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.