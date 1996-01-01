Explicit and Implicit Cost

Alright. So when we talk about cost, we're talking about the inputs, right, what does it cost us to create this output? What what is the cost of the inputs into the production? Right? When we talk about cost, right? The revenues where the benefits to the firm? Well, the costs are going to the cost to the firm, right? That sounds a little redundant, but Right. We've been talking about benefits and costs pretty much throughout every uh unit that we've done in this course. So here, I'm just clarifying that the benefits are going to be that revenue and the cost is gonna be the cost, right? So, right now we're gonna define costs between this explicit and implicit. Okay, But after we do this, because we're going to do it this way to be able to calculate profit in certain ways. But after we do it this way, we're going to start talking about cost in a different way. The reason we're doing this is because it's very common. Easy exam questions where they ask us to calculate certain types of profit, accounting, profits, and economic profit and to do that, we need to talk about explicit and implicit costs, but like I said, after we learn how to calculate profit like this and do some practice, we're gonna talk about costs in a whole different way again. Alright, so this is one way to look at cost and let's start here with explicit cost. So an explicit cost is a cost that involves spending money all right. So you're gonna explicitly have this cost right, explicit is out in the open, Right? And that's what explicit means. So, you can tell how much this cost is, right? Because you're literally handing over money. So it's very easy to see that this cost exists because you handed over money for it, compare that to an implicit cost, right? It says here that they're non monetary. These are gonna be opportunity costs, right? Where there's no money being exchanged. You're not actually handing over money, but it is an opportunity cost. It's it's an opportunity that you gave up because you made this decision right now, quick note that these explicit costs. These are also opportunity costs, right? Because you have that money um that you spent, right? You explicitly spent some money on something, but you could have spent that money on something else, Right? So, the opportunity cost there is that that money could have been spent somewhere else. So, everything here is the opportunity cost. It's just that the implicit ones don't have actual money being spent. So, let's talk about some examples about what is going to be this explicit or implicit cost. Right? So, we're gonna talk about the idea of we've got Elon musk right? The Ceo of Tesla and SpaceX. He's smart dude. And he's making tons of money. But what we didn't know about him is that actually he didn't care about all this tech stuff. All he ever wanted to do was open a bakery and just make some cakes, right? But instead he started Tesla, he's exploring space, but in the back of his head, he's always thinking, man, I wish I started that bakery. And now all of a sudden he's like, you know what? Forget it all. I'm gonna start the bakery. So what are some of the explicit costs that Elon musk is gonna have when he opens up Elon musk cakes? Right, well, he's gonna have some standard stuff that he's gonna spend money on. Like uh you know, sugar for the cakes and flower, right, these kinds of standard things, right? You're gonna see him spending money, right? He has to pay money for these things. He's gonna have to pay wages right to his employees and rent, right? He's gonna pay rent something like that on on the building that he's renting, right? These are all explicit because he's spending money, you can actually see the money going out, right, compare that to some implicit cost of his business. So to him, one of the opportunity cost was this salary that he was making as ceo, right? He was making a salary as ceo of Tesla and now he gave up that salary to start his bakery, right? So that salary is an implicit cost of this business. He gave up the opportunity to earn that salary when he opened the bakery, right? So he's gonna have to consider that as an implicit cost of his business. Another very common one that they like to use in their examples is the is foregone interest, so foregone interest um when you, when you buy capital investment, so let's say Elon musk had $300,000 in the bank that he took out to buy equipment right to bake his cakes. He bought ovens, he bought all sorts of equipment for his, for his bakery. Well that $300,000 that he took out of the bank, it was earning interest in the bank, right? There was some interest rate and he was getting some money in interest for having that saved up. Now when he took it out of the bank, he's no longer earning that interest. Right. So he gave up that interest to start this business. So these are two of the most common implicit costs. You're gonna see when you have to do practice problems is that this person is usually gonna be skilled at something else. So they gave up a salary and when they start the business they're gonna have to take take money out of savings, they're gonna have to give up some interest. Right? So that's what you're gonna see generally when we talk about implicit cost explicit are usually easier to see, right? It's going to be things that they're just spending money on. Cool, so a quick note here about these implicit costs before we move on, is that there is a number amount, right? There was a dollar amount of his salary, right? Maybe he was making $300,000 as the Ceo of Tesla That he gave up. But remember it's non monetary, he didn't have to pay someone $300,000 when he quit the job and started the bakery. Right? It's an opportunity cost because he didn't have to actually give up money for it. But it is something that he gave up, not necessarily in cash. Cool. So let's go ahead and move on to the next video where we're going to define the different types of profit that we're going to be calculating. Cool, let's do that now.

Hide transcripts