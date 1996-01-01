Producer Expectations

Alright. So here we go. Senior coffee makes artisanal coffees in an underdeveloped part of town when all of a sudden a relentless mob of hipsters moves into the neighborhood, senor coffee knows that hipsters will pay way too much for artisanal coffee and expects future prices in the artisanal coffee industry to rise. So there we go. We've gotten that note right there expected future prices in the artisanal coffee industry to rise. So prices are expected to rise. The expectation of price is that it will go up? Alright. So remember I said this one could be a little tricky, but in general what we will see is that supply would decrease now because of the expected price increase. And that kind of makes sense right? Oh the price is gonna be higher later. Let me hold my stuff now and sell it when the price goes up. So let's look at A. And B. Here and you can see how it could be possible that supply could actually shift to the right in this situation. So in a. What happens if senor coffee stores some of his current production for sale when price increases or when prices increase. And this is what you'll usually see is this example where where we're gonna have supply decreasing currently. Um because they're waiting for the price increase, right? So in this situation when he puts some of his current production into storage, we're gonna see the shift to the left. All right. And this is generally what you're gonna see is this shift to the left. But I wanted to expose you to this other one, just so it doesn't catch you off guard if your teacher wants to throw you a curve ball, right. So we had our supply shifting to the left there because he puts it in storage. But what happens to the supply of artisanal coffee if senor coffee hires another worker to anticipate demand. So now he's not putting his stuff away, he's actually producing more because he's expecting that higher price. And in that situation we're gonna shift to the right. So notice right? We could have shifted to the left or to the right, and it's all how the problem was stated, but they would have to be very explicit if it was this second situation of the hiring of a worker, right? In general, what you're gonna see is this we're gonna see this happening over here, right? And I'm gonna circle that one just because that is what I would expect you to see. I just wanted to expose you to this because it could be a trick question, right? So that is how expected prices can affect the supply here. Cool. Alright, let's move on.

