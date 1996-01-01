Monopoly Revenue

Alright, so now let's discuss revenue for a monopoly firm, including the ideas of average revenue and marginal revenue. Okay, so, as we saw a monopoly faces a downward sloping demand curve right, downward sloping. Unlike what we saw in perfect competition, right? In perfect competition, we saw that the firm faced a flat demand curve, right? There was a flat demand curve in perfect competition to the firm here, the firm has a downward sloping demand curve. Okay, so when we have a downward sloping curve, uh demand curve, and we change the price, there's gonna be two effects. We're gonna talk about the price effect and the output effect. Now, we've gone into great detail about this before, actually, it was in a video, I think it was called total revenue test, and this was back when we were discussing um elasticity, we went into detail about this price effect and output effect. So, if you want a lot more detail, you can go to that video to review price effect and output effect. But we're kind of gonna discuss the logic here. So, let's think about what happens if we decrease the price in a situation where we have this downward sloping demand curve, what we're gonna have two effects, price effect and output effect First, let's think about the price effect. If we decrease the price, that means we're gonna earn less revenue for each unit, we sell right every unit we sell, we're selling at a lower price, so we're gonna get less revenue compare that to the output effect, which these two are always going to be opposite if the price effect is bringing down revenue, the output effect will be increasing revenue and then opposite. Right? So the output effect. Well, when we lowered our price, we're gonna sell more units right at the lower price. So the price effect is that we lower, we have that lower price per unit. But the output effect, well, we're gonna sell more units, right? So we're gonna earn more revenue from the amount of units we sell. But it's gonna be at a lower price. Okay. So you can imagine with a price increase, it would be the opposite. The price effect would earn us more revenue because we're selling each unit for more money. But since we increase the price, we're selling less, Right? So the output effect would be less in that case. So, if you want more details again, go to that video, But but the key, the key thing here is that the the price effect and the output effect makes it so that the marginal revenue to the monopolist is always gonna be less than the price of the good. Okay, so that price is going to be greater than marginal revenue. Okay, so that's the idea here. And one thing I want you to notice if you guys have already studied monopolistic competition, which is another one of our market structures everything that we discussed in this video is exactly the same as the video for monopolistic competition revenue. Okay, we're talking about the exact same thing. I literally copy and pasted the whole page, Savage. Like, no, I didn't care at all. I just copied everything and just changed our title here from monopolistic competition to monopoly revenue. Okay, So you're gonna see that they completely parallel each other. And if you haven't studied it yet, well, monopolistic competition, you're gonna see is gonna be exactly the same. All right. So, let's go ahead. And in the next video, let's do a little example. So I can show you in the table and on the graph what are marginal revenue looks like how it's always going to be less than the price and how the curve comes out on the graph. Okay, So let's do that now in the following video.

