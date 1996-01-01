Finding Equilibrium with Equations and a Graph

So now I want to draw our curves on the graph and find equilibrium on the graph. Right? So just like we had been doing before, right when we were doing this without any math and we were just setting up our equation, how did we know where equilibrium was? It was where they crossed, Right, that was the equilibrium point. So we can do the same thing. Um when we start plotting these these lines that were given these equations, if we plot them on the graph and find where they intersect, that's going to be our equilibrium, so we can find them on the graph as the intersection right there, going to be the intersection of the supply curve and the demand curve. Just like we saw when we weren't using math. So let's go ahead and take these equations and we are going to pick some values for price. And then we will find the quantity demanded, the quantity supplied at those prices and we'll go ahead and plot them on the graph. So let's start with these easy with these equations here, I'm gonna pull down the equation where quantity supplied is isolated, right? We're gonna be picking prices and solving for quantity. So it's easier to do that when the quantity is already isolated in the graph R. In the equation. So let me go ahead and grab these um These equations. The first one being quantity demanded equals 400 minus half P. And the other one was quantity supplied equals P minus 200. So Q. S equals p minus 200. And you could do this with either one, you could use either equation. Um price isolated quantity isolated. You just have to do a little more algebra um When selecting prices here. So let's go ahead and start with a really easy price. A price of zero. So at a price of zero we're gonna find a quantity demanded 400 minus half time zero. We're gonna get quantity demanded equals 400. To the same thing with supply, quantity supplied equals zero minus 200. So we're actually gonna get a negative number here negative 200 at a price of zero. This is kind of meaningless, right? They're not going to produce anything. Um With the price of zero they can't produce negative supply. So this this we can't even really plot this on our graph because we don't have negative numbers on the graph. This isn't gonna be so useful for us. So let's try another number that that might give us something that we can plot so we might want to try something little bigger. Remember on our graph our axes are going up 200. 400. 600. 800. It's going up pretty quickly there for price. So I think it'd be safe to pick a price. Um let's say around 400. Let's see what we get at a price of 400. So we're going to get um Q. D. Equals 400 minus half. And our price in this case is 400. So we'll get 400 minus half of 400 is 200. We'll get a quantity demanded of 200. Do the same thing with supply. Quality supply equals price of 400 -200. And we will get a quantity supplied of 200. Right? So we just plugged in 400 into that equation and we got 200. So notice what we got here. We got A quantity demanded of 200 and a quantity supplied of 200. What did we learn about equilibrium? That's when quantity demanded equals quantity supplied. We actually found it by mistake here. So this is actually gonna be pretty helpful once we're making our graph but let's go ahead and find one more point so that we can make our supply curve and I'm gonna pick a price even a little higher. Let's pick a price of 600 and see what we get. So quantity demanded equals 400 minus half of our price which is 600. So quantity demanded equals 400 minus half of 600 is 300 quantity demanded is gonna equal 100. Alright let's do that over here. With supply quantity supplied equals our price of 600 minus. Our equation was p minus 200. Price minus 200. Quality supply is gonna equal 400. Alright so now we have some points that we will be able to graph. Right? So for demand. They all worked for supply. This first one didn't really work for us, right? Um and that was because we got a negative number. So let's go ahead and plot these other points. So demand at a price of zero, quantity demanded was 400. So this will be our price axis, Quantity Axis and I will use blue for demand here and read for supply because we're not gonna be shifting or anything. So I think it's safe to use two different colors just to keep that easy to see. So at a price of zero, they are going to demand 400. So we're gonna be at that point there let's just go ahead and do all of the demand ones first, at a price of 400, they're gonna demand 200. So price 400, demand 200 And last but not least at a price of 600, demand is 100. So we'll be right there. So our demand line is gonna look something like this. Oh wow. First try. That's about as good as I'm gonna get. Alright, let's do the same thing with supply. So we can't plot that first one, let's go to the second one. Remember you only need two points to be able to make a line, you just connect the line and keep going. So at a price of 400 quantity supplied is 200 And you can kind of see where we're gonna end up here where I'm gonna draw that red right on top of the blue. And at a price of 600 quantity supplied is 400. Price of 600 quantity supplied. 400 will end up somewhere like that. So let me try and draw that, Wow, I'm improving. Okay, so what have we found? We found that they intersect on the graph right there At that .400 and 200. Right, so that is gonna be our equilibrium price of 400 and a quantity of 200. So we've now solved that algebraic Lee, just using algebra, we've been able to find it on the graph as well. Alright, so that's about as deep as this algebra stuff is probably gonna go. Um So let's go ahead and move on.

