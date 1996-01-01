Monopolistic Competition Productive Efficiency

Alright now, let's consider the topics of productive efficiency and allocated efficiency monopolistic competition. So what we're going to see is that monopolistic lee competitive firms do not achieve. Do not achieve productive or allocated efficiency. Okay. They're not gonna achieve either of them in perfect competition. We saw that both productive and allocated efficiency were reached. So remember productive efficiency is producing at the lowest possible cost. Okay. And as we've discussed, the condition for productive, productive efficiency is something like price equaling average total cost, right? The minimum of the average total cost. Let me put minimum here. Okay. Um So the lowest possible cost, like we just said, is that minimum of the average total cost curve? Right. And as we saw when we were talking about the long run, right, they don't ever reach the minimum of the average total cost curve because they have that excess capacity. They have the downward sloping demand curve that can only reach average total cost on the downward sloping part of average total cost. Right? That's the only place. It could be tangent. So let's look at a an example here from perfect competition. This is what it looked like, right. We had a firm with this price that was constant, right? There was the price equals average revenue equals marginal revenue. And perfect competition. Right? That was that special case where price equals average revenue and marginal revenue. Well, in the long run we reached the situation where we were producing right here where marginal revenue equals marginal cost and it's also the minimum of the A. T. C. Right? This was the quantity we would produce there and that's at the minimum of our average total cost. So that's how we were productively efficient in perfect competition. But over here in monopolistic competition so I'm gonna scroll up so I'm not in the way monopolistic competition. Well what happened we, in the long run we reach the zero profit point right. Where price equals average total cost. But so right here marginal revenue equals marginal cost, profit maximizing quantity. Right? We've got that quantity. But if we go up to our demand curve and average total cost curve right, we're not at the minimum of average total cost, you can see that average total cost continues decreasing after that right that that next portion is still decreasing. So since we're not at that minimum of average total cost, we're not being as efficient as possible. Right? If we're producing a few more units we would get more economies of scale and have a lower average total cost. So that's not what's happening. We're not being productively efficient. Okay, so what do we see in the long run perfect competition forces firms to produce at minimum A. T. C. But in the long run monopolistic competition firms produce at a quantity before the minimum 80 C. Right. So minimum 80 C. If we go back up to our graph here on the right graph, our minimum 80 C. Was somewhere out here. Right? So this this quantity out here would have been where a perfectly competitive firm quantity in perfect competition. Right? The efficient quantity where, um, in our case, the monopolistic competition m. C. Um, is producing less than that, right? Less than that efficient quantity. Cool, So let's stop here. And in the next video, let's discuss allocated efficiency in monopolistic competition.

