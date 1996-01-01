Budget Constraint:Change in Price of a Good

So now let's see how the change in the price of a good can affect the budget constraint. So we're gonna see if the price of a good changes. Well then the maximum quantity, the maximum quantity for only that good shifts. Okay, so we're gonna move only that good. The other good is gonna remain unaffected, right? But we can still afford just as much as we could before of the other good. We can just afford a different amount of this. Good. So if the price increases well it's gonna shift downward, right? We're not gonna be able to afford as much, if the price goes up, but if the price goes down, It's gonna shift upward and we'll be able to afford more of that. Good. So let's go to our example again and let's see what happens here. So party boy Paul spends all of his income. $24 on two goods, Vodka and beer. Right, so he's got 20 foreign income. Let me scroll up one. And the price of vodka is still $6. But the price of beer went up to $4 right? It was $3 before. Now, beers are $4. So this is gonna affect his budget constraint. Right? We're still gonna have here vodka on this axis beer, right? This is quantity of vodka, quantity of beer. And let's just so we remember I'm gonna graph our previous budget uh budget constraint when we had a price of $3. Right? So our income was 24 but the price was $3. Well, we were able to afford eight beers in that case, or four vodka. Right? And we had a budget constraint that looked like this, This was our original budget constraint Before this price change. Right? So this was when I'm gonna put one beer beer p. $3. Right? That was when we had that budget line. So now let's see what happens with our new Uh price of $4. So remember we're just gonna do it again. The maximum quantity formula. That's when we take the income divided by the price. That's gonna tell us the most we can afford of one of the goods. So let's start here with Vodka. This isn't gonna change, right? The price didn't change of Vodka. Um The amount of income didn't change. So we're still gonna have the $24 divided by the $6 per vodka. And we can afford for for vodka, Right? But beer, there was a price change, right? So we still have a 20 foreign income. But instead of a $3 price, we gotta divide by four. We're gonna see that we can only afford six beers now. So we can only afford six beers. We can go ahead and graph this right. We've done the hard work already. So we know that the four vodkas would be here and notice that it doesn't change that dot is right on top of the previous dot. But now we can only afford six beers. Right? So we're gonna have this steeper decrease right here. And what does that tell us notice that the slope has changed, right? The slope when we were dealing with an income change, they were parallel. The slope didn't change. But here the slope is now kind of teetering. It's rotating around that point because we can afford less of one product, but not the other product. Okay, So that's how a change in price is going to affect, is where we're gonna see it holding constant on one point and rotating. Of course, if it was vodka that changed price, the beer would be the one holding constant, and then the vodka would be shifting up or down. Alright, so there you go. Let's go ahead and pause here and move on to the next video.

Hide transcripts