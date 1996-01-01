Regressive, Proportional, and Progressive Taxes

So now let's discuss some tax systems where we're gonna see increasing taxes as you make more money. Now, the first one, the regressive tax system, the tax rate actually decreases as income increases in the most. In most cases, this still generally ends up in higher taxes paid. But if if it's regressive enough, if the tax rate is decreasing enough, it actually ends up where they're paying less taxes, where people making more money are paying less taxes, right? And obviously that wouldn't follow the tax equity principles we've been discussing so far, but we'll see what a regressive tax looks like the next one of proportional tax. Well, proportional the tax rate is gonna stay the same, it's gonna stay proportional as income increases and a progressive tax. This is more what we have in the usa the usa has a progressive tax system and that's where the tax rate increases as income increases. So that's something where the first bit of money you make is taxed at a certain percentage. And as you make more money, the percentage is gonna keep increasing. Okay, so let's go ahead and discuss uh these three different systems here. So we're gonna see three incomes, someone making $50,000 100,000 dollars and $200,000. Okay? And let's discuss a regressive tax. So in the first situation we're going to see that there's going to be a regressive tax where there's gonna be 20% tax and then notice regressive it's going to be decreasing as you make more money, 15% tax. And then 10% tax as you get up in in income. Right? As the income increases, the tax rate is decreasing. So how are we gonna calculate these taxes? Well, we've got a very simple tax system here. So we're just gonna have to multiply across here. We'll multiply the tax rate times the income. And that's going to give us the amount of taxes paid. So the amount of tax for the 50,000, if they're paying 20% 50,000 times 20% that's 10,000 in tax is 100,000 times 15%. That comes out to 215,000 times 10%. Well, 200,000 times 10%. That's 20,000 notice that the amount of tax is increasing still, right? It's because they're making more money. And even though they're paying a less percentage, that amount of taxes still increasing. Now, if these percentages have been different. Yes, we could have had a situation where the 200,000 person was paying less taxes than the 100,000. But in general, this is how we're gonna see how these tax rates flow. Okay, now, proportional tax. Now, the tax rate is gonna be the same for everybody. So, if everyone had a 15% tax rate, right? The middle tax rate year that 15% for everybody. Well, notice that although you're making more money, you have to pay more taxes because you're still paying taxes on all that extra money you're making. So 50,000 times 15 That comes out to $7500 here, 100,000 times 15%. That's 15,000 in taxes. And finally 200,000 times 15%. That's 30,000 in taxes. So there you go, you see the taxes increasing. Well, they made more money and they're paying that same 15% on the more money they made. So naturally they're gonna have to pay more taxes and now a progressive tax system. So notice this is like the opposite of the regressive tax system. In this case, we're gonna have the 10 here for the 50,000 earner, 15% and then 20%. So as you make more money, you're gonna have to pay a higher percentage of your income. So the 50,000 times 10% they're gonna pay 5000 in taxes, 100,000 times 15%. They're gonna pay 15,000 And finally the 200,000 times 20% that goes up to 40,000. But remember this, this goes with the discussion of the ability to pay, right? Although they have a lot more money and they're paying more in taxes, they still end up with more disposable income, right? They have a lot more money left over after they pay taxes. So this is the discussion on tax Equity, right? It usually comes down to that, that idea that as you make more money, you should pay more taxes because you have the ability to make the sacrifice while still having plenty of disposable income left over. Cool, So that's the idea of tax equity. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

Hide transcripts