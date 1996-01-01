Alright guys, so now we're gonna start our discussion of the factors of production markets. Okay, So this is different than product markets and the factors of production markets. It's the firms that are demanding them, right? The firm's demand the factors of production so that they can produce and the individuals are the ones who provide it. Alright, let's check it out. So we've talked about factors of production in a bit more detail in another video, I believe it was just called factors of production. Right? So I'm just gonna go on a high level here and just mention what they are. Right? If you go to that video factors of production, you get a little more detail about each of these. But I think you'll get enough information just right here. Okay, so land is our first factor of production and land. It includes all natural resources. So it's not just the land itself. Right? It's gonna include things like forests, things like Oil deposits underground, right? These things are all in the land category. Alright, the next one is labor. So labor is a very important one. This makes up almost 70% of the money spent on factors of production. Okay, so labor is the big chunk here. And this is the physical and mental contributions of people in the production process. Right? So if you're hired by a pizza company to make pizzas, that's the labor right there. Okay, I'm just gonna note that we are going to spend our time in this chapter. Pretty much focusing on labor. Okay, so that's the factor of production. We're gonna focus on the other ones. A lot of our discussion goes over to them um But labor is going to be our focus. Okay, Physical capital, so this is gonna be things attached to the land that manmade, things attached to the land, like factories or any equipment that we use in the production process. Next is human capital. So human capital, it's it has to do with the productivity. So this comes from like training or education. Okay, so we're gonna say that um there's more human capital when people are more educated, right? So you can imagine that um people are more productive when they have a higher education and that comes from the human capital. Last one here is another type of of human capital in a sense, this is entrepreneurship, this is a little different. Okay, so this one, it's the resource that organizes, manages and a C assembles the other ones. Okay, so the entrepreneurship, they're the ones who have the ideas that put this all together, they bring this all to the table. Okay, so that's another factor of production, you need that entrepreneur to have those ideas to put this all together. Cool, Alright, so that's the factors of productions on a high level there. Um let's start diving in in the next video, we'll start with the production function. Alright, let's do that

Hide transcripts