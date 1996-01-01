Alright so let's try this example. It seems like all season long, the ideal amount of sunshine and rain has graced the farmlands in Iowa. So how will this affect the supply of wheat. So I guess we're assuming Iowa is making a lot of wheat. I don't know if that's true or not but let's go ahead and say that they are all right. So um we have a positive event in nature. So I'm gonna say nature up, right, that's a good thing in nature. Then we are going to say that our supply will increase in this case, right? The sunshine and the rain being perfect. It's gonna make the crop extraordinary this year, right? Something like that. So we're going to see that with the sunshine. We're going to shift our supply curve to the right, just like that. And that is because a good thing has happened for our product now. What about b what if instead of sunshine and rain, a meteor struck a truck, a different farm in Iowa every day of the season. Man Iowa would have been really unlucky that year. But you could imagine that this is a negative event in nature, right? So this is nature. I'm gonna put nature down supply down. Right? So this is a negative thing happening in nature. This is a bad thing for the supply of wheat. So we are going to shift to the left, right? So you can imagine that these are pretty easy to catch, right? You're gonna see whether it's a good thing or a bad thing based on the context in the question. So this will shift our supply to the left there. Cool, Alright. That one's pretty easy. Let's go ahead and move on.

