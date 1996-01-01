in this video, let's discuss what the demand curve for a public good would be and how we come up with the optimum quantity of a public good. So first, before we get to public goods, I kind of want to remind you how we create the demand curve for a private good. Right? I'm kinda gonna go a little quickly on this section, because we've had a video that really goes into detail about this. And if you guys are still tripped up up after this little discussion, I would suggest just go into the search bar and looking up a video, I'm almost certain it's just called individual uh verse market demand. Right? So if you just type that in the search to the search bar, um you can get that video with a little more detail about these private goods, right? And how we come up with the demand curve for a private good. So let's start here to create the demand curve of a private good. We're gonna add all the individual quantity demanded at each price. Alright, So at each price, we're gonna take the quantity demanded of each person and add it together to get to our market demand. So, let's start here. This could be the demand for cheeseburgers, right cheeseburgers, cheese cheeseburgers, cheeseburgers were one of our good examples of a private good. Write something that's rival and excludable. So let's go ahead and see what we've got on these two. So we'll keep it simple. We've got two people in this society to individual demands, and then we'll find our market demand based on that. But you can imagine this could extend to thousands of people as well. So we'll see is that this first person At a price of $5, right? We see this price of $5, they're willing to buy one cheeseburger, right? One cheeseburger will say one cheeseburger a week at $5. And the second person here on the second graph, right, This is to individual demands and market demand on the right, So the second person at that same price of $5 is also willing to purchase one cheeseburger. Right? So what about at this price of $3? If we see the price go down to $3? Well then person one here is gonna buy five cheeseburgers that week. Right? And person two at this lower price will buy three cheeseburgers. So let me go ahead and get out of the way here. And let's look at the market demand. So how do we get to our market demand um from these individual demands? Well, we're gonna add all the quantity demanded at each price. So in the blue circles, right, we have the price of $5. And at that price of $5 we've got one Quantity demanded, and one quantity demanded, right, there's gonna be two total quantity demanded. And that's what we see here, right, at that price of $5, right all the way across there, that price of $5, we see two are demanded. Right? One from each person. Now, what about at a price of $3? We're gonna see that the person, person one here is gonna demand five and person two will demand three. Right? So we're gonna have five and three gets us to this total eight demand on our market demand curve. Right? So what did we see happening there um in this case, Right, what we were doing is we were adding the quantities demanded. So what we call this is that we were adding, uh let me do it in. Red, add horizontally. Is what I'm gonna say, right? Because we're adding the quantities demanded. In this case we're adding horizontally, the quantity plus the quantity gets us this way. Right? So that's how we do private goods. And remember if this was too quick for you go back to that other video and get a little more detail on how this happens. All right, So let's go ahead and let's talk about public goods. Right. I'm gonna go ahead and stop the video just so that we can kind of re start fresh. And um let's let's pause here and continue in the next video with the demand curve for public goods. Cool, let's do that. Now

