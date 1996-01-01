Shifts in Labor Demand:Technological Change (II)

Alright so we just talked about substitute technologies. Now let's deal with the complementary technologies. So these technologies we're gonna say our labor augmenting. Okay so this is gonna when we say augmenting, it's gonna change the way that the laborers work, right? There's this new technology that's going to change how they work and essentially make them more productive. Alright. So it's gonna shift the labor demand to the right? And this is because we're gonna have higher mpl right? So we have this labor augmenting technology. Well there's gonna be more mpl, right? More marginal product of labor. Each labor is gonna is gonna be more productive and be able to add more mpl when we hire one more worker we're gonna get more out of them. Okay so since we're getting more mpl from each worker, what we're gonna need more workers to maximize our profit, right? Because each one is making more mpl you could imagine that we could hire more workers before reaching that M. P. M. R. P. Equals wage condition right? Where we stop hiring? Um So the labor augmenting technology, we're increasing productivity. Right? So that M. R. P. Is gonna go up. Okay so let's check this out. The producers of really cool hats. So this one's gonna be a little different notice how it changes the producers of really cool hats. Originally hired many laborers to customize their really cool hats. The invention of a futuristic needle allows workers to produce hats twice as fast, right? So notice compared to when we were talking about substitute, there was a fashion forward robot that was gonna replace the worker here. The worker is not replaced, right? It's the tools that they're using that are changing right before they had some different needle. Now they have some super needle that makes them work faster, so we can't get rid of the workers. We still need the worker to use the technology, but they're more productive, right? So since they're more productive, we're gonna have more demand for labor, because we're gonna have higher, higher mrp coming from each worker. So the demand for labor is going to shift to the right here. And we would have some situation, right? Same graph we're looking up above. We've got to supply a demand, this is our wage access, our quantity of workers access. And we had our original equilibrium right here, right? Where we had Q. one and wage one W. One. Well, let's shift to the right this time, right? The demands gonna shift to the right? And we would be somewhere say here, right? The demand shifts to the right there, and we've got a new equilibrium right here. So it's gonna happen. The quantity increases, right? And we also see the wage increase over here, right? Wages gonna increase in the equilibrium point as well. So just like we saw with a um product market, excuse me, just like we saw in product markets, we've just shifting curves and finding new equilibrium. We've done all this before, Right? So it's pretty simple, we're just applying it to a new topic. Cool. Let's move on to the next video.

