Consumer Surplus and Market Demand

Alright. So now let's extend the discussion to the full demand curve here. Right? So now you see on the graph, that demand curve that we're used to, right? It's not that jagged one anymore, this is that downward demand, the double Ds. We've got a price axis and our quantity axis. So how did we get to this kind of full demand curve? Right? So in this situation there's more people in the market right before we only had four for buyers. But now you can imagine right cartman was gonna buy for eight uh Kyle for six whatever. Now there's gonna be other people, someone who might be able to be willing to pay $6.25. Someone willing to pay $6.50. Someone willing to pay $7.03 right? All these different willingness to pay kind of smooth out the line just because there's way more customers now and now there's the opportunity we're gonna make it. You know, you could buy more than one now too right? Maybe you would buy the first unit for $6 and another unit for $4 right? You but you could be in multiple places along this line. But um regardless the idea here is that we've got our smooth demand curve now, right? So our consumer surplus to calculate it, let's say we're at this price here of p um our consumer surplus is going to be that area just like it says the area below the demand curve and above market price. Right? So here's below the demand curve and above market price, right? We're gonna get this triangle, right? And that's why we have our triangle formula right there in the box as well, right? Half base times height. That's how we would calculate this. Consumer surplus is by taking uh that area. So we could say that this could be like the base right here, right? The base between this point and the market price. Um And we would have to be given this point, right? If we're going to calculate it, we we don't know what it is, it would have to be given to us or something. Uh And then we've got our height right here, right? This is gonna be the height of the triangle. Um And what does that represent? Well, the height is just the quantity demanded right there at that price, right? That's what we see kind of happening here. Is that that length there is just the quantity demanded. So there you go. If you have those numbers, you'd be able to calculate uh a consumer surplus there. So now let's talk about the idea of what's gonna happen to this consumer surplus after a price decrease. So first, let's think logically, like what do you think, do you think consumer surplus is going to increase or decrease after the price goes down? So if the price goes down, think about it, we're gonna have more surplus, right? Because people are getting better deals right? There's the people who are already buying before are going to be getting better deals because the price went down, and now that there's a lower price new people are gonna be getting in the market, We're also gonna be getting some consumer surplus, right? So this price decrease, just like we saw above as the price went down and down and down, cartman surplus kept rising, The new people's surplus started coming in, right? So let's go ahead and see what happens to surplus here. Um Let me pop out of the way here. Alright, so we're still gonna have that same original surplus, right? Well first let me mark here um We got a price axis or quantity axis. And now we're at this I'm gonna call it P. L. Like low price, right? A lower price. Um And let's go ahead and talk about the consumer surplus. So this purple um that's our original surplus, right? The surplus that already existed at the higher price, there was already some surplus at that higher price. We still get that surplus. Um Well those consumers that were buying before still get the surplus and then those consumers also get more surplus, just like we saw cartman surplus increasing as the price dropped, that's going to be represented by this box. So the people who are are in the market are now getting more surplus because the price went down there, getting an even better deal, they get more surplus, right? So that's represented by that green box is the additional surplus to the people who are already buying. And then this blue box is gonna represent new surplus to new customers, right? People who are not in the market before, but now that the price decreased, they are in the market, right? So that's gonna be our additional surpluses, gonna be that green. And the blue is the extra surplus we just got because of the price decrease. Um But you can see that the total surplus still makes this triangle, right? We've got, you know, the triangle that includes all of the areas is still our total consumer surplus, All of this area. That is our total consumer surplus. So we can still calculate with the half bh right? If we had the numbers we needed, we could calculate the area there, but they could also ask us for, you know, these other areas, if they wanted to, they could say, hey, what was the original surplus in this situation? And we would know to calculate the area of the purple, they could say, what is the additional surplus to consumers that were already in the market, right? People who are already buying, what additional surplus did they get? And we would know it's this this green box here, right? The green area, That whole green area. And I'm drawing the boxes smaller just so you can see, but it does include the whole area there. Um And then they could also ask us what is the new surplus to new consumers at the new price. Right? So we would have to calculate this little area down here, right? And they would have to give us the numbers, right? We would have to have numbers for prices at the different points and different quantities, Right? So we would have to have a bunch of information, but we could calculate those areas, right? So that's about how it is with consumer surplus on the full scale here, we're gonna be calculating areas of triangles like that. So just know it's gonna be that area below the demand curve and above the market price. Alright, let's go ahead and move on to some examples and practice problems.

