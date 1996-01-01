Average Cost and Marginal Cost

Alright guys, now, I want to help you build a little intuition about marginal costs and average cost. Right? How are they related? Let's check it out. So what we're gonna see is that the average cost is gonna rise or fall depending on the marginal cost of the next unit. All right. So if we consider the marginal cost, that's gonna be the drive, the marginal cost is gonna be the driving force of the average cost. Right? It's gonna be what drives it up or down. Okay. So, I figured a great way to kind of bring this all together is to to talk about Gps for a second. Okay. So we're gonna instead of talking about costs, we'll think about your G. P. A. The semester G. P. A. As your marginal G. P. A. Right? What happens if I take one more semester of classes and your cumulative G. P. A. Right from every semester? That's gonna be your average G. P. A. All right. So let's go ahead and see what happens in this example. So here you go. You start freshman year in the fall, your party way too much and you're failing all your classes, you're not even showing up for lecture. You end up with a 1.5 G P. A yikes, right? And then in the spring you're like, you know what I'm gonna buckle down. I'm gonna do a great job and you end up pumping out a 3.0 G P A. Right there and then sophomore year comes around and you hit that sophomore slump, right? And your grades start decreasing again. And in the spring you're back down to a 1.6 right? At that point is probably where you're like maybe I should start using clutch, right? So here we are now. And let's see what happens with these marginal gps and the average G. P. A. Right? So the average is gonna be the total divided by the quantity, right? And in this situation it's gonna be the quantity of semesters. So we're not we're gonna see that you know the first semester your average G. P. A. Well you've only, excuse me, you've only had one semester of classes. So that is your average right? The G. P. A. That you got that first semester. That's your average G. P. A. Now what about after two semesters? Right in this situation uh We're gonna add your grades in both semesters and divided by the number of semesters. Right? We had two semesters in this case. So it's gonna be 1.5 plus two. Excuse me. Sorry 1.5 plus three divided by two. And there we go. There's our average G. P. A. Of 2.25. And that's gonna be what we put in here. Right so let's go ahead and add another semester. Right? So now sophomore year started and you got a 2.8. Well to find a cumulative G. P. A. Here we're just gonna add all three semesters and divide by three. Right? And obviously this is a simplified example. Obviously G. P. A. Has to do with credit hours and all of that. But let's just keep it simple, right? Every semester you're taking the same amount of credits and they're all worth the same whatever. So it's been three semesters now. So we're gonna take that total of three and divide it by three, right? We're gonna take those three semesters and divide by 31.5 plus three plus 2.8. And divide that by three. And we're gonna get I'm gonna round it to 2.43 right there as your G. P. A. And the last one is where we have one more semester, right? And you you started slacking off and you pulled off a 1.6. All right. So let's see what happens here. Now I'm gonna do it up here. We have some space. We're gonna add all the semesters, right? 1.5 plus three plus 2.8 Plus 1.6. Right? All the semesters and we're gonna divide by four because that's the quantity of semesters here. And let's see what that averages. We've got 1.5 plus three plus 2.8 plus 1.6 divided by four. And we're gonna get 2.23. I'm gonna round it off their 2.23. Alright, so there we go. We figured out what those averages are based on those marginal. So let's go ahead and see how this marginal is driving the average, right? So let's see what happens in this semester, the marginal went up, right? And when the marginal went up we saw the average go up, right? So we had a higher marginal cost than the average cost. Right? And it brought the average up. But now notice what happens in the second semester, Your G. P. A. Falls a little bit right between spring and fall there. Your your marginal G. P. A. Right? What you did in the semester went down, right? But it's still higher than the average. Even though the marginal cost fell, this marginal cost is higher than this average, Right? So the previous average is only going to be driven based on the following semesters marginal. Even though that the marginal decrease you did worse this semester than last semester our average still goes up, right? And that's because the 2.8 is bigger than the 2.25. Right? This semester you did better than your average? So, it's going to drive the average up. All right. And last one, here we see that again, your your G. P. A dropped, right? But this time it dropped below the average, right? The average in this case was the 2.43. And you only managed to pull off a 1.6. Right? So look what happens, You're gonna see that the cumulative G. P. A drops, right? So it doesn't really matter the direction the marginal cost is going. What matters is whether it's higher or lower than the average. Right? And that's what's gonna drive the average cost up or drive the average cost down. So we saw that when the marginal cost is greater than the average cost right? Your marginal G. P. A. Was greater than the average. Well it's going to increase the cost when we produce another unit. Right? That marginal cost is gonna drive up the average and the opposite right? When the marginal cost is less than average cost it's gonna decrease the average cost when we add another unit. Right? So that's gonna be the relationship that we see there between the marginal cost and the average cost. Right? So it depends if the marginal cost is greater than or less than the average and it's gonna drive it in the direction of the marginal cost. Right? Cool. Let's go ahead and pause here and then we'll continue on the bottom of the page.

