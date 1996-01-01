Characteristics of Perfect Competition

Alright. So the first thing we wanna do is define the characteristics of a perfectly competitive market. We've talked about this before, when we talked about supply and demand. Let's dive in a little deeper now. Alright, so we're gonna call a market perfectly competitive when first the nature of the goods, so the goods for sale in a perfectly competitive market are identical. Right? Remember we were talking about perfectly competitive, that was like agriculture, like wheat, right? You can't tell one farmer's wheat from another farmers week, right? So they're gonna be identical goods. And when we set the price in this market, remember that the buyers and the sellers, they don't get to pick what the price is, right? The price is set by the market. So we call them price takers, they don't get to make the price, they take the price as given by the market conditions. Right? So like we saw there's gonna be lots of buyers, right? And lots of sellers were saying almost infinite. Right? And what that does is that they have no influence on the price, when they have no influence on the price that makes them a price taker, they just have to take the price as it comes. So there's lots of buyers, lots of sellers in this market. We've talked about these points before. Now, I'm adding this one point right here, because once we start talking about these market structures, the entry and exit into the market is also an important factor. Alright, So when we talk about entry and exit, it's whether a firm can just, oh, I want to start producing wheat. So I'm gonna just start producing wheat or I don't want to produce wheat anymore. I'm gonna get out of this market, right? So entry and exit, when we talk about perfect competition, they can freely enter and exit. If you wanna, if you wanna start a farm and start producing wheat, there's not really much stopping you, you just need to go get a farm and you just start growing wheat, right? So anybody can enter exit a perfectly competitive market. And like we've seen um wheat right, is a perfect example. Any kind of agricultural product is always a good example of a perfectly competitive product. Um And that's probably what we'll focus on is some kind of agricultural product or foreign exchange markets, right? When you think about you want to get a Euro for a dollar or something, right? You can't distinguish $1 from another dollar or €1 from another. So those are perfectly competitive markets as well. Alright, so let's go ahead and move on. In the next video, we'll talk about the demand curves uh in a perfectly competitive market. So let's go ahead and do that. Now

