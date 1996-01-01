Market Demand and Individual Firm Demand

Alright. So now let's see what an individual firms demand curve in a perfectly competitive market looks like. Now when we go through the next few chapters are focuses mainly gonna be on the individual firm, how are they gonna make their decisions about, you know, the price or the quantity that they put out about making profit? Right? So we want to see what the firm demand curve is gonna look like in perfect competition. So let's start the whole market right? When we think about the market for for wheat or some perfectly competitive product, it's like we were like, what we saw when we studied supply and demand, right? We're going to see that we're gonna have some sort of downward demand, right? The double Ds demand curve downward, and then some upward supply curve in the market, right? There's gonna be more supply as the price goes up, and less demand as the price goes up. Right? So that's kind of what we're used to, right? We've seen something like that, we've got our X. And we know that right here in the middle this point, right? Here, that is our equilibrium in the market, right? So that remember when we're talking about price takers, this is the price that the firm has to take. Is this equilibrium price. So this is the price on the market, right here, we're gonna call it P star, right? That's the price on the market of equilibrium. And this is the equilibrium quantity, right? That's the quantity that's gonna be demanded and supplied at that price. So now let's think about the individual firm, how is their demand curve gonna look remember they have to take this price. And if you also remember, there's so many firms in the market that no matter what we produce, um the price isn't gonna change, right? We can increase our quantity double triple the quantity we're producing. And still the price won't change because we're such a small fraction of the market, we don't have any influence. So what's gonna happen is at this price that the market sets all the way across here? The individual firm is gonna have a straight demand curve, a straight line, just like that. Right? And what did we call that? We call that perfectly elastic, right? Um which is the horizontal demand curve. Let me get out of the way right here, because, right below me, I'm gonna write horizontal in here, because this is the only market structure with the horizontal demand curve. Okay, we're not gonna see this when we go to perfect, excuse me, monopolistic competition, Oligopoly, monopoly, none of them have this situation. So what does this entail for the perfect, perfectly competitive firm? So this is their demand curve right here, Right? This flat demand curve. Well, just like we were discussing right at any quantity, right, They can produce any quantity. Maybe this quantity right here? This quantity here. It doesn't matter as long as um they sell it at that price, they're going to sell all of their quantity, right? No matter how much they produce, it's all gonna be bought up by the market. So this is a perfectly, excuse me, a perfectly elastic demand curve, right? So the firm faces perfectly elastic demand and that means that if they tried to charge a higher price, right? If they tried to even raise the price by a penny, they're not gonna sell anything, they have to take that price from the market. Right? So this price over here that was set in the market, that's the price firms must sell at, right? This is where all the trades will happen. Alright, So this is the demand curve. This is kind of a unique situation that we're seeing here in perfectly competitive markets. So let's see how this um flat demand curve is going to affect our profit decisions and our cost, um how we pick how much we're going to produce. All right, so let's go ahead and dive into that topic. Now let's go, let's do that in the next video

