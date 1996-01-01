Alright, so let's just quickly discuss some real world examples of price discrimination. 1st 1 here, movie tickets, right? We see that there's different pricing for an adult and for a child, right? Child might be more elastic. They don't have as much money to go to the movies, right? They have to get the money from the parents. So they find that charging the Children a lower price allows them to increase their profit. Also matinee pricing, right? There's off times, there's like the early afternoons or sunday, right? The days when they're not so hot and packed. Well, they charge a different price to get people to come in at those off hours. Right? So that's an example. Their airline tickets. We'll see this is a great example is where um airline companies tend to charge business travelers a higher price because business travelers are low less elastic, right? They need to go on this trip, They need to go wherever they're going to have this meeting. So they're much much less elastic with their demand for the airline ticket compared to a vacationer. So vacationer might see the price for the ticket and be like, you know what, I'm not gonna go there. Let me check somewhere else. Maybe I can find a cheaper ticket. Right? So they need to offer lower prices to the vacationers than they offer to the business travelers. But one thing they do to lock in those vacationers at the low price is offering them nonrefundable tickets, right? So those low price tickets, they can't resell them to to a business traveler or something, right? They can't exchange them or anything. They can't get a refund. So they offer this lower price with these conditions. How about college tuition? This is a really interesting one. So college tuition, what what ends up happening is colleges like we see all the time in the news, right? Rising tuition costs, tuition costs are crazy. Student debt is enormous, Right? Well, what ends up happening is that there's these really high prices for college? And these high prices are usually um what get paid by like middle class and upper class people end up having to pay these full tuition, right? Because they don't qualify, qualify for financial aid, Right? So what they're doing is they're they're breaking up the group into these rich students that can pay the full tuition and then they offer financial aid to be able to let poorer students also pay to go to college, but they pay a lower amount. Right? So this is another really interesting uh ethical example of price discrimination there, where there's the high tuition for students who don't quite for a day and then there's the lower tuition with aid. Cool. Alright, quantity discounts. So, this is an interesting one. To where, where a company might offer a lower price if you buy a second unit, right? Buy one, get 1 50% off or something like that. They're trying to take advantage of your diminishing returns, right? Maybe when you buy the first slice of pizza, you're really hungry and you really want it. But that second slice doesn't hit you just as strong as the first slice does. So they might offer you buy one slice and the second slices half off or something like that to try and capture a little more of your money, right? So they're discriminating on that second slice. What they're gonna charge you? Pretty cool about discount coupons. So the grow Grocery store every week sends out coupons with 50 cents off of this box of cereal. This and that this is another price discrimination because there's a lot of people who don't want to waste their time clipping the coupons, right? They're not going to go through and clip all the coupons to get the best deal and they're going to pay a higher price. But then they know that there is people that there there are people who would who would put in the effort to clip the coupons for the discount, right? So they know that those people who clip coupons have a lower willingness to pay. So they offer them those discounts through the coupon and effectively charge higher prices to people who don't clip coupons, right? And like we saw in our example that that computer software right? Having a student edition versus professional edition having two different editions that they can sell at different prices, right? To the different consumers. Cool. So that's some real world examples there, let's do a little bit of practice with price discrimination before we move on to the next topic. Cool, Let's do that now.

