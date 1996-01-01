Fixed Costs and Variable Costs; Short Run and Long Run

Alright guys so like I said now we're gonna break up costs in a different way. Right before we are using explicit and implicit when we're gonna calculate that profit. But now we're gonna talk about cost as fixed costs or variable costs. Okay so fixed costs are costs that do not change as output changes. So as we make more and more units these fixed costs stay the same. They don't keep increasing as our output increases compare that to a variable cost. A variable cost is a cost that changes as output increases. All right. And we're gonna see some examples of that right now but before we do that I just want to say that when we talk about fixed costs we're gonna be using the acronym F. C. For fixed costs and variable costs. V. C. For variable costs. Right? Total cost is gonna be just the sum of fixed costs and variable costs. So it's just gonna be F. C. Plus V. C. Right? Our total costs are gonna be these fixed costs plus our variable costs. So let's go back to that idea of this Elon musk cakes right? He He quit his job to start a bakery. So what are gonna be some of the fixed costs that Elon Musk Cakes is gonna have first he's gonna have the rent on the building. Right? So if you think about the rent right let's say he pays $5,000 a month for his bakery right? For the space Where he has his bakery. Well that $5,000 a month. It's not gonna change based on how many cakes he makes, right if he makes one cake or he makes 100 cakes, he's gonna pay that same amount of rent regardless of how many cakes he makes that month. Right? So that rent is a fixed cost, it's gonna stay the same regardless of how many cakes he makes. Another one. That's gonna be a fixed cost is something like a bookkeeper's salary, right? If he hires a bookkeeper uh to take care of his business um that bookkeeper is gonna make the same amount of money when he's making one cake or he's making 100 cakes, right? That bookkeeper is gonna make the same weekly salary regardless of what the output is of the of the company. Right? So that salary is gonna stay fixed regardless of output. So let's consider some of the variable costs. Well some of the variable costs are gonna be those inputs that he puts uh directly into the cakes. Like the sugar and the flour. Right? So sugar and flour are gonna be some of our variable costs. You can imagine as he makes more and more cakes, he's gonna need more sugar and more flour uh to to make those cakes. Right? So it's gonna be things that are going up with the with the um amount of output that you make. Right? So things that increase with uh with output. Another common one is day laborers. Right? And we're gonna be dealing with this a little more as we go on. So the idea of day laborers, right? As he makes more and more cakes, he's going to need assistant chefs. Right? So you would imagine that is he makes some cakes, he starts making some cakes. He's gonna need an assistant as he makes more and more cakes. He's gonna need more and more assistance helping him in the kitchen. Right. So you'll see that these day laborers are variable costs. Right? As he makes more and more cakes, he's gonna need more and more of these day laborers to help him in the kitchen. Cool. So that's the difference between these fixed costs and variable costs. And now when we deal with these fixed costs and variable costs most of the time we're gonna be dealing with them as an average the average fixed cost is gonna be what is the fixed cost per unit? So to calculate an average um for an average cost, all we need to do is just divide by the quantity. Right? So we're gonna have an amount of fixed costs and we're gonna divide that by how many cakes we made? Right? If there was that $5000 fixed cost for the rent of the bakery, we can split that between how many cakes he made, Right? How much is it gonna, how much of that fixed cost is it per cake? So we're gonna have an average fixed cost which we're gonna call a F. C. For average fixed cost. A VC for average variable cost an A. T. C. For average total cost. Right? So these are gonna be calculated very easy. Right? We're just gonna have for fixed cost. It's gonna be our fixed cost divided by quantity. For variable costs. It's going to be variable costs divided by quantity. And guess what? For total cost? Well that's just gonna be total cost divided by quantity. Right? But another way we can think about total cost about our average total cost is that we could just say that it's the average fixed cost plus the average variable cost. Either of those is also going is that's also going to get us to our average total cost. Right? Because up above we define total cost as fixed cost plus variable costs. When we do a little bit of algebra we'll see that this ends up being the same answer. Right? So we can just take our total cost divided by quantity or if we have average fixed cost and average variable costs, we add those together to get average total cost. Cool. One last thing to discuss, uh before we move on, we're gonna be talking about two time periods in this class, there's gonna be the short run and the long run. Okay. And there's not a very distinct, this the short run is one year or the short run is three years or one month. It's gonna be different for every business the way we define the short run is the time period where at least one cost is fixed. Okay? So if we have any fixed cost, that means we're in the short run. Right? So what could be something that's fixed? Could be the size of our our factory, Right? The factory size in the short run, we're basically stuck with this factory, right? We built a factory and we're stuck with the restraint of this factory, we can only produce as much as this factory allows, Right? Um So in the short run, that's gonna be fixed. Another thing that's fixed is salaried employees, right? You might not be able to just fire these salaried employees uh in the short run, right, there gonna be a fixed cost of the business. So when we talk about the long run, compared to the short run, the long run is a time period where all costs become variable. So, if you think in a long enough time period, the size of the factory can be changed, right? If we think long enough, maybe right now we're stuck with this factory, but eventually we could demolish this factory, sell this factory, build a new one that's bigger, or build a new one that's smaller, right? We can change the size of the factory. So in the long run, The factory size ends up being variable, right, the amount we pay in rent becomes variable right now, we might have a lease, right? That least saying that we have to pay 5000 a month for this bakery. But in the long run, that lease is gonna expire right? We don't have that fixed cost anymore. We can reevaluate whether we want to have this current factory or want to build a new one. So we're gonna be able to change the factory size in the long run, right? We can we're gonna have that as variability, as a variable cost, change factory size, and we'll be able to fire salaried employees, right? If you, in the long run, we're gonna be able to reevaluate everything about our business, we can fire people, we can change our factory size, we can take all those fixed costs, and they'll be variable costs in the long run. Okay, So that's how we define time periods, right? It's not a distinct amount of time. Each business is gonna have a different short run and long run. It just depends on how how long it takes you uh to be able to treat your costs as variable costs. Alright, So that's it. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video

