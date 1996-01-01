Which of the following types of returns are inversely related to interest rates?
A
Stock dividends
B
Bond prices
C
Corporate profits
D
Real estate rental income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of returns and interest rates. Returns refer to the income or profit generated from an investment, while interest rates represent the cost of borrowing money or the reward for saving.
Step 2: Recognize that bond prices and interest rates have an inverse relationship. When interest rates rise, existing bond prices fall because new bonds offer higher yields, making older bonds with lower rates less attractive.
Step 3: Analyze other options: stock dividends, corporate profits, and real estate rental income. These returns are generally not directly or inversely related to interest rates in a straightforward manner like bond prices are.
Step 4: Recall the fundamental bond pricing formula, which shows the inverse relationship: $P = \frac{C}{r}$, where $P$ is the bond price, $C$ is the coupon payment, and $r$ is the interest rate (yield). As $r$ increases, $P$ decreases.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, bond prices are the type of returns inversely related to interest rates due to the fixed nature of bond payments compared to changing market interest rates.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian