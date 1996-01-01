Characteristics of Monopoly

Alright, so now, let's discuss a different market structure. The monopoly. So let's start here by defining some of the key characteristics. Um First, we've got the nature of the good. So, when we were in perfect competition, remember we were selling identical goods, we couldn't tell one farmer's wheat from another. Farmers, we they were identical. Well, here in a monopoly, we've got unique goods. Okay, so, these products are gonna be unique. There's gonna be no close substitutes. Okay, so, that's a key feature of these monopoly, monopoly markets. Alright, so, next, how do they set the price? Well, we're gonna see here that the sellers are gonna be price makers. Alright, Remember, in perfect competition, we had the price takers, right? Everybody in the market was a price taker. The price was set by the market, we'll hear the monopoly is gonna have enough power to set the price itself. And this is because in a monopoly, we've got only one producer. Okay, there's only one producer of the product. So you can imagine that they're gonna have some influence over the price, and that's this term market power. Okay, So, that's market power, is when one person or a group in this case, the seller of, in the monopoly, um, is gonna have substantial, substantial influence on price. Okay, So, if you can have influence on the price of the product, we're gonna say, you have market power. Okay, so, next, let's talk about the entry and exit into the market, remember when we were talking about perfect competition, uh, firms could freely enter, or exit, right? If you wanted to sell, if you wanted to get into the wheat market, you get a farm and you start selling wheat well here, it's a little different. The entry to the market is going to be blocked by what we call barriers to entry. Okay, So we're gonna discuss the barriers to entry in more detail. Um but just, just for now, just know that if you wanted to get into this business in in a monopoly business, it's not easy. You're probably not gonna be able to start the business. So, imagine, for example, um, a good example of a monopoly would be a utility company, some sort of utility, I like to think of like electricity, Right? So, if we think of electricity, think about your town, there's probably not a whole slew of suppliers for electricity, there's probably just one supplier for electricity and you just kinda have to take it as it comes from that supplier. Right? So, if you wanted to start your own electrical company, it probably wouldn't be that easier. Easy. Right? You can just say, hey, I'm gonna start an elector. The company build a utility, build a generator, this and that. It's not as easy as with uh, something in a perfectly competitive market. Okay, So let's go ahead and in the next video, let's discuss those barriers to entry that would keep people out of a monopoly market. Alright, let's try that. Now

